What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 11 air on Lifetime? Couples’ past explored, release date, and more

Married at First Sight Season 15, episode 11, will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET. In the new episode, the couple will explore their past, and viewers will see Morgan and Binh struggling to overcome their issues.

The synopsis of episode 11 of Married at First Sight, titled Back to Our Future, reads:

“Having just passed the one month milestone in their marriages, the husbands and wives open up further to their spouses by returning to their roots and sharing more about their pasts; the couples work to build a stronger future together.”

All about Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 11

Married at First Sight couple Binh and Morgan are at a crossroads about the future of their relationship as things get worse between them. Binh has been trying hard to rekindle his relationship with his wife, Morgan, after he betrayed her trust for the second time.

The couple got hitched on Married at First Sight and got along well. But their relationship started falling apart after Bihn asked Morgan if she "lied" about being a nurse. Binh later confessed that he also shared details of her job status with his friends. His confession shocked Morgan as she trusted him with her secret.

But the matter escalated further when Morgan found out that Binh went behind her back and discussed their relationship with his friends. Although Binh apologized for his actions, Morgan now has difficulty trusting him again.

Per the preview of Married at First Sight, the couple is still having difficulty figuring out their relationship issue and is still stuck in the situation.

In the preview clip, Morgan is seen venting out about her insecurities to her female gang, while Binh tries to sort the matter with the help of his friends. Speaking about Binh, Morgan says to her friends:

"I feel like Binh is lying. And I know he’s hanging out with the guys right now and God knows what he is saying."

Her assumptions turned out to be true. Binh was with his friends sharing his side of the story with them. Speaking about the trust issue, Binh says:

“I really felt like I had no one to talk to. So, like, man, long story short, I’ve been talking to Justin, behind her back.”

Listening to his confession, Mitch supports Binh in discussing his relationship issues with them instead of his wife. Mitch replies:

"The fact that you’re going to talk to your friends about your experience being married to a stranger that’s ******* normal dude."

Even Miguel feels that there is a lot of “frustration” between the two and supports his friend, who he believes is trying hard to make his relationship “work” with Morgan.

The couple then meets again with their friends on their side, and Miguel tries to sort out their differences. Morgan opens up in front of the group, saying that despite talking to Justin behind her back about their relationship, Binh does not take “accountability” for his actions.

Not only Binh and Morgan, but even other couples are also trying to sort out their differences to have a better future together as the decision day approaches.

Tune in to Lifetime on Wednesday, September 14, to watch the new episode of Married at First Sight.

Edited by Shreya Das