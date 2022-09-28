What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 13 air on Lifetime? Plot, release date, and more

Episode 13 of Married at First Sight Season 15 will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, September 28 at 8 pm ET. The episode, titled The Ugly Truth, is two hours long and will be available on Hulu and the Lifetime website one day after the television premiere.

As decision day approaches, the five couples will meet the show’s experts to get a reality check on their relationships. Things will get tense between Krysten and Mitch as Krysten can be seen snapping at her husband in a promo about him not being attracted to her.

What to expect from Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 13?

Dr Pepper, Pastor Cal, and DeVon Franklin will meet the couples this week on Married at First Sight to help them solve their marital issues and help them figure out where they stand in their relationship as decision day approaches.

In a promo, Krysten gets angry at Mitch and says she will not tolerate her husband being 'just attracted enough' to her. She says that she wants her husband to be excited when she enters the room but simply calls out Krysten for blindsiding him.

The episode description reads,

"The couples have one final chance to speak with the experts as Decision Day draws near; Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal and DeVon Franklin help the couples confront truths; one couple finds it difficult to continue on, while another is ready to go all in."

In a clip, Alexis and Justin can be seen speaking with DeVon Franklin about their issues. Justin feels he only gets parts of her on weekends, but Alexis defends herself by saying she has a stressful job and goes to the club to let her hair down. The couple will be seen fighting about the same.

During counseling, things might get intense for Morgan and Binh since they already live separate lives amid the experiment.

What happened on Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 12?

Last week on Married at First Sight, Mitch revealed that Krysten was upset at her for being too comedic in bed. Mitch’s friend advised him to be serious about intimacy issues.

Nate asked his wife in front of Dr. Pia to talk about her trust issues, and Stacia admitted that she had issues letting go of control. The couple decided to take baby steps to heal their relationship. Justin fought Alexis about going to the club every weekend with her friends. She expected Dr. Pia to take her side in the argument, but Dr. agreed with Justin, saying things often change after marriage.

Alexis said that she was not sure about being married to Justin. After hearing this, Justin took off his wedding ring. Alexis apologized to him later on.

The episode description reads,

"When Dr. Pia returns, trust is put to the test and intimacy soars as one couple shares a steamy getaway and another gets a special delivery; two marriages could be headed for trouble if compromises can't be reached before it's too late."

Meanwhile, Lindy and Miguel were challenged to take care of a doll baby, and they took on the opportunity to discuss having kids in the future. Their time with the baby was filled with laughs.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

