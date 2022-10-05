What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 14 air on Lifetime? Plot, release date, and more

Episode 14 of Married at First Sight Season 15, titled No Hug for You, will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, October 5 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will also be made available on the Lifetime application/website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the show on Philo and DirecTV.

The stakes are high for couples because they have just ten days until the decision day when they will tell the experts if they want a divorce or want to stay married. The episode will feature couples experimenting with new things and going on a retreat. It has also been hinted that some couples might fight on the couples retreat.

The episode description reads:

"The wives and husbands embark on a couples retreat, where one wife is treated to her first prom. But while there's laughter, dancing, and the promise of sex for some, there are dramatic outbursts and tears for others."

What to expect from Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 14?

This week of Married at First Sight will be very special for one wife as her husband will take her to her first prom. This could be Lindy since she grew up in a strict environment and was not even allowed to be near boys.

Nate and Stacia can be seen experimenting with some adult toys and role-playing in their bedroom. At a couples dinner, Stacia could not concentrate on what others were saying because of their intimate products.

Things will get better between Mitch and Krysten, who can be seen having fun at the dinner table. Mitch tells Alexis that he is now attracted to his wife.

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 13

Last week on Married at First Sight, Krysten met Justin’s sister-in-law, who agreed that Justin could be a lot to put up with. She advised her to be upfront about her feelings. Justin met Alexis’ friend and admitted that he messed up his marriage. Alexis’ friend felt that fear and pressure were making their relationship worse by the day.

Miguel met Lindy’s friend and expressed concern about his wife being too emotional. Lindy’s friend agreed with him, as Miguel said he wanted Lindy to curb her negativity. Nate learned from Stacia’s family that she had cheated on a past partner. Stacia also realized that Nate had never been in a serious long-term realization.

Mitch told Krysten’s sister-in-law that he was remorseful for not seeing how great Krysten was early on in their marriage. He still wanted Krysten to wear less make-up, which upset her sister-in-law.

The episode description reads:

"The couples have one final chance to speak with the experts as Decision Day draws near; Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal and DeVon Franklin help the couples confront truths; one couple finds it difficult to continue on, while another is ready to go all in."

Lindy and Miguel went ax throwing, and while Miguel did not win the competition, he still felt like a winner with his wife, Lindy. Miguel then told Lindy that he had an underlying fear of his marriage not working out, which upset Lindy. Mitch told Krysten that he was now open to her house flipping ideas.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far