What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 2 air? Shocking wedding day confessions and more details explored

We are not even two weeks into Married at First Sight and tensions are already running high. This week is going to be very exciting for viewers as they will see Krysten telling her father on her wedding day that she is going to marry a stranger. Fans will also see a wedding getting postponed because of COVID-19.

Episode 2 of Married at First Sight Season 15, titled Whole Wife For a Whole Life?, will air on Lifetime on July 13, Wednesday, at 8 PM ET. The two-hour long episode will also be available on network’s website one day after the television premiere. Fans can stream the show on Philo and Fubo TV.

What to expect from Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 2?

This week on Married at First Sight, Krysten will tell her father that she is getting married just a few hours before the event. The conversation will be very difficult for her as her father will ask her to rethink her decision.

After being asked to walk his daughter down the aisle, Krysten's father appears confused about what to do in the promo for the episode. Married at First Sight fans will have to wait and find out if Krysten is able to convince her father to walk her down the aisle and be a part of the wedding.

The official description of the episode reads:

"The soon-to-be-married eagerly await their turn at the altar with one wedding completed and four more to go, but for the first time in the history of the show, a wedding is postponed due to bad news that a groom receives from home."

The upcoming episode will see Binh and Morgan’s wedding getting postponed due to Binh's positive COVID-19 report. As seen in a promo, Morgan will receive the shocking news but not take it well. Fans will see her worrying about her husband-to-be but also suspect if the groom developed cold feet and was faking the illness to delay the wedding.

Viewers will thus get to see two weddings on Episode 2.

What happened on Married at First Sight last week?

Last week on the season premiere of Married at First Sight, viewers met all the participants individually and witnessed them telling the news to their loved ones. The couples started to prepare for the wedding by going dress shopping and even enjoying their bachelor/bacholerette party.

Alexis and Justin got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends. Justin found his partner to be extremely beautiful but Alexis did not like Justin's appearance. However, she did appreciate the fact that he was very tall. Justin had to fight his brother to marry on the show because the latter did not like the fact that he was marrying a stranger. The two ultimately made up before the wedding rituals.

Married at First Sight fans will have to wait to find out when and how Binh and Morgan’s wedding takes place. The premiere episode saw just one wedding, but the second episode will witness two beautiful weddings.

