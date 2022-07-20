What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 3 air? Stacia to explore Nate’s “game night” adventures

Lifetime is set to bring another brand new episode of Married at First Sight (MAFS) Season 15, featuring five San Diego couples. In the previous episode, two of the couples got hitched, namely Stacia-Nate and Lindy-Miguel. Their wedding celebration will be shown in the upcoming installment.

The third episode of Married at First Sight Season 15 will air on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Lifetime. The two-hour episode can later be watched on the network’s website as well.

Viewers can also opt for other TV providers to get the channel. Some of the best live streaming services include YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, Sling, Dish, Philo, and Fubo TV.

What to expect from Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 3?

According to the official synopsis of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 3, titled Ain’t No Wedding Like a West Coast Wedding, the afterparty event will be held for four couples who recently got married on the show. The synopsis reads:

“Four couples celebrate their weddings under the San Diego sun but one pair of strangers faces an uncertain future. But what will happen to the four couples when they return to their honeymoon suite as total strangers who are now husband and wife.”

The upcoming episode will feature four couples enjoying their wedding celebrations and getting to know each other.

For those unaware, the concept of Married at First Sight is that two strangers get married on the first day of the show. They see each other for the first time on their wedding day and get to know each other on their honeymoon. At the end of the show, they will be given the opportunity to decide whether they want to stay married or get a divorce.

In Episode 3, Stacia will discover some red flags while celebrating her wedding with Nate. The couple got hitched in the previous episode. While the ceremony was beautiful, things are set to get a bit awkward at the afterparty.

A preview showed Stacia’s friends and sisters asking Nate about his intentions, while one of the groom’s friends mentioned that Nate is humble, friendly, and has many female friends. The clip then showed a girl named Megan telling Stacia that Nate and her are good friends and they do game nights, watch sunsets, and hike together.

The conversation made the bride and groom feel slightly uncomfortable. Stacia looked at Nate and said:

“May be not all these game nights…may be. I don’t want our marriage to be disrespected.”

Stacia’s expression changed when Nate responded by saying that he would give her “some attention.”

In addition to Stacia and Nate, the upcoming episode will also feature the wedding celebrations of Lindy and Miguel as well as Alexis and Justin. Another couple will get married in the third episode, but viewers are yet to find out whether it is Krysten-Mitch or Morgan-Binh. Episode 2 saw Krysten trying to decide whether she should tell her father about the wedding.

Morgan and Binh, on the other hand, were all set to walk down the aisle, but the groom tested positive for COVID-19 just before the wedding day. Morgan was seen questioning Binh’s reason for postponing the ceremony and internally accusing him of faking his illness. The bride-to-be received backlash from fans for her thoughts.

Married at First Sight Season 15 airs a new episode every Wednesday at 8.00 PM on Lifetime.

