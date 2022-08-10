What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 6 air on Lifetime? Trust issues, couple feuds and more explored   

Episode 6 of Married at First Sight will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see couples having trust issues, fights with each other and much more drama.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Saved By the Mariachis!, reads:

“Things get hot in Mexico as the honeymoons continue for the newlyweds; one groom suddenly drops the L word; another groom can't see past the eight-week mark; another betrays his new wife's trust when he reveals her biggest secret to others.”

Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 6: Bihn breaks Morgan's trust

After a few loved-up moments in the past week on Married at First Sight, the couples will now be seen facing a few challenges. From betrayals to fights, viewers will get to see some intense drama in the upcoming episode.

In a preview clip of Married at First Sight's new episode, Morgan is heartbroken when she finds out that Binh broke her trust by telling her secret to Tree. Morgan told Binh that she has “one course left” on her “bachelor of science in nursing,” which means she is not a nurse yet. Binh thinks “she told the experts something else than what she actually is”.

Binh then tells Morgan that he told her secret to Tree in “a heart-to-heart” conversation, and then Morgan shared that conversation with Alexis.

The revelation did not go well with Morgan as she was hurt with Binh going behind her back and sharing her secrets with others. She wanted her thing to be “private”.

Binh felt “sorry” for his actions, but the damage was done as he broke Morgan’s “trust”.

While opening up to the girls, Morgan said that once her trust is broken, she walks away.

Things did not look good for Mitch and Krysten either after the former confessed to Krsyten he may not be feeling that physical attraction with her. This was after the latter opened up saying that she was ready to get intimate with him.

The statement shocked Krysten, but she appreciated his honesty. However, the two spent the night together in the pool talking and drinking tequila. But later, she gave Mitch an ultimatum with teary eyes, saying:

“The only pressure I am going to put on you if we do get it to decision day and I don’t have s*x from you and I love you from you I will ask for a divorce.”

Even the relationship between Stacia and Nate seems to be hitting rock bottom as Stacia tells Nate that "it's beneficial to have a post-nup."

Even other couples are seen facing issues, which is why experts ultimately weigh in and try to help the couple resolve their differences. Psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec tells Binh:

"You were pretty vindictive, like trying to get people to turn against her. What's that about?"

Will Morgan be able to trust Bihn again? And will Mitch be able to say 'I love you' to Krysten before the decision day?

Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesday on Lifetime to find out.

