What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 9 air on Lifetime? Couples to struggle with unexpected revelations

Episode 9 of Married at First Sight Season 15 will air on Wednesday, August 31, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The new episode will see couples talking about their journey so far and will face some unexpected revelations that might jeopardize their marriage.

In Married at First Sight, a group of singles marry partners chosen by a team of relationship experts. The pair meet each other for the first time on their wedding day and embark on their journey as a married couple.

The couple go on their honeymoon and live together under one roof while dealing with day-to-day activities and getting to know each other throughout the process. On decision day, the couple must decide whether they will continue to remain husband and wife or would like to terminate the relationship.

Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 9 saw some changing dynamics in the couples' lives

Episode 9 of Married at First Sight will air on Wednesday. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Are You Going to Gaslight Me? reads:

“As the newlywed strangers enter their third week of marriage, the topic of love is on everyone's minds; deep questions lead to unexpected revelations, and spouses have to face uncompromising attitudes and unforgiven mistakes.”

In the new episode of Married at First Sight, the relationship between Nate and Stacia might get a little strained as Stacia wants Nate to confess his love to her, while Nate wants to take his own time.

During their pool date, Stacia asks Nate:

"We’ve kind of touched on it. I kind of want to know, like where we are on the spectrum?"

To which, Nate replies:

"Four out of ten, five out of ten, you know, give or take."

Nate's response does not sit well with Stacia,, who thinks "four out of ten" is not a good sign. In the confessional, she says:

"I want him to love me and just, I want him to say it because I want to hear it."

Nate feels that Stacia is afraid that he is not in love with her, while Stacia is now starting to have second thoughts about her marriage. In the confessional, Stacia says:

"If he does not know that if he loves me or not by decision day, that’s gonna be something that I’m gonna consider."

Nate even says he does not want to prove himself anymore as she does not believe in his "actions," and if things remain as it is, their relationship is "not going to work out." Stacy believes Nate's outlook may negatively impact their marriage.

Meanwhile, after a rocky start, the married life of Krysten and Mitch is getting back on track. During their girls' get-together, Alexis asks Krysten whether they have consummated their marriage. Krysten confirms by saying:

"Yeah. We’ve been consummating like bunnies. Morning, noon and night. I can’t get this man off me if I try."

The girls are extremely happy for Krysten and her relationship. Even Mitch opened up to his pals, saying,

"It’s wild, dude. We had such a rocky start, you know? I’m like, I kind of wasn’t really into her in the beginning, but once I kind of worked through that and came clean to her so that we were in it together, I mean, everything started changing for me, really, in that moment."

Will Nate and Stacia work through their rough phase? Tune in on Lifetime on Wednesday to watch the all-new episode of Married at First Sight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das