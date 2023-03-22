What time will Married at First Sight season 16 episode 12 air on Lifetime? Release date, plot, and more

Married at First Sight season 16 is set to air another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Airris and Jasmine have a hard time connecting and mentors are starting to notice this.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Fear gets the better of one bride as she worries that her happy marriage will crumble; another wife clams up when her husband finally begins to share; a sensual body painting session turns one wife's body into a masterpiece."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 22, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight season 16 on Lifetime.

Airris and Jasmine answer questions to strengthen their relationship in episode 16 of Married at First Sight

In the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight season 16, titled Getting to the Crust, Airris and Jasmine seem to be at crosspoints. While in conversation with them, one of the mentors informs them that they’re not progressing the way they should, which is a cause for concern.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the two are seen sitting down to have a chat about their relationship, hoping that they can work things out. They pull out chits containing questions, and the first question that Airris asks Jasmine is what would make her feel safe and secure in their marriage and why.

The Married at First Sight season 16 cast member, however, is unable to think of anything specific. The lack of response makes her husband lose faith in the process, and he thinks that it’s stupid.

The next piece of paper he pulls out asks the couple to name the one thing that they’ve waited to tell each other until they knew each other better. However, Jasmine claims that there’s nothing that she hasn’t shared with him already. The only definite answer he gets is when he asks her what worries her the most at the moment, and she responds saying “our marriage.”

In a confessional, the Married at First Sight cast member states:

"I just started to love myself. I just got to this person who I am all about. And now I’m in this marriage that I have longed for forever. And my person is not even feeling me."

What happened previously on the show

Last week’s episode that aired on March 15, 2023, featured the cast members' friends and family members. For Airris, that meant spending time with one of his closest friends. The LifeTime show star opened up to one of his friends about his marriage and told him that he wasn’t attracted to his wife.

His friend was shocked to find out that the two had not yet been intimate, even as their relationship was about to hit the one-month mark.

However, when they went out to celebrate their anniversary, the two got along and learned more about each other than they previously did. Airris noticed that their conversations started improving and decided that he wanted to figure things out.

The couple decided to refrain from having a physical relationship until things became clearer and Airris stated that he didn’t want to give his wife mixed signals.

