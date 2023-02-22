Married at First Sight season 16 episode 8 release date, plot and time on Lifetime

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 8, titled Poised For Battle, will air on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 22, at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the two-hour-long episode on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

In the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight, Pastor Cal, a relationship expert with 30 years of experience, will visit the couples who have recently moved in together. During his visit, Pastor Cal will inquire about any issues they may be facing and discuss the potential future of their marriage.

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16, episode 8?

Lifetime's description of the episode reads,

"Visits to their spouse's homes reveal surprises for the couple; two couples experience cold feet about moving in as another marriage heats up; Pastor Cal pays a visit to ask some tough questions."

This week on Married at First Sight, the partners will visit the homes of their respective spouses to see how they lived before joining the experiment. For two months, the pairs will live in a separate apartment provided by the show makers to prevent fights over the residence.

According to the episode description, the two couples will have "cold feet" about moving in with their partners. In a preview, Gina and Clint will have some issues with the big move as nothing romantic has occurred between them. However, Pastor Cal will not like their choice to live separately.

He tells Gina and Clint in a preview that they should not "give themselves alone time" and should divorce right away if they can't live together. Domynique will try to deal with the fact that Mackinley has no place and lives in a family friend's basement.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16, episode 8.

Lifetime's description of the episode titled Jamaican Me Crazy reads,

"The five couples share final moments together in paradise; one couple fights their way back to common ground; a heart-to-heart does more harm than good; the couples travel back to Nashville, Tenn., where the shared spaces will deepen some bonds."

Last week on Married at First Sight, the couples enjoyed their last night in Jamaica before returning to real life in Nashville. Clint apologized to everyone for his comments on women, mentioning that he used to date athletic and slender women. The couples then rated their journey on a scale of 1 to 10. Jasmine was shocked when Airris said their marriage was a seven instead of agreeing with his wife’s rating of eight.

Chris cried in front of the cameras after learning they could only have two pets in their shared apartment. Chris has two dogs, while Nicole has one, meaning he would have to stay away from one of his pets for a couple of weeks. Nicole understood her husband's emotions and offered to stay separately for a few days.

Later, Nicole's father took in her dog, allowing Chris to stay with both of his pet dogs. Jasmine noted how Airris was being bossy about the household chores and rules. Domynique was concerned about learning that her husband did not own his own place and wondered if he was serious about his marriage.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Fubo TV and Hulu.

