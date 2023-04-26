What time will Married at First Sight season 16 episode 17 air on Lifetime? Release date, plot, and time explored

Married at First Sight season 16, episode 17, titled Gatlinburg Getaway, will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be two-hours-long, and fans will be able to watch the episode on the network's website one day after the television premiere. Viewers can stream the show on DIRECTV and Vudu.

The episode will feature the couples trying to connect on their last vacation together before the decision day. However, Jasmine will be seen alone as Airris had to leave for a work event. The couples only have a few more days remaining to decide whether they want to stay married or get divorced just two months after the wedding.

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16, episode 17?

This week on Married at First Sight, the cast members will be seen enjoying many adventurous activities in the Great Smoky Mountains after celebrating Nicole and Clint's birthday. Some couples (probably Gina and Clint) will also try to sort through their issues and "strengthen their connection" close to the decision day.

The description of the episode reads:

"The newlyweds continue their couples retreat in the Great Smoky Mountains; bonding through adventurous activities like pole climbing and log rolling, the couples work to strengthen their connection and settle any unresolved issues."

Nicole and Chris might face their first argument on the show as the former wants to "solidify" a plan for what happens on the decision day. Nicole is getting anxious about the big day, but Chris knows that it is not as easy to plan such a big thing.

Clint will see Gina cry for the first time, which might increase their emotional vulnerability. Kirstin and Shaquille will try to sort out some serious issues that might change their relationship dynamics. Airris and Jasmine, who have failed to develop an emotional or physical connection with each other, will sit down with the experts to discuss the fate of their marriage.

What happened in Married at First Sight season 16, episode 16?

Lifetime's description of episode 16, titled Un-BEAR-able Truth, reads:

"The couples head to a breathtaking mountain getaway for a dual birthday bash, bear sightings, and crowning the first-ever "Married at First Sight" king."

Last week on Married at First Sight, the couples headed to a retreat in the mountains. Nicole was concerned about making plans for their life together after the decision day, which she felt Chris was not taking seriously. The men participated in a pageant, where they were given scores for their looks and answers related to marriage. Airris won the crown.

In the morning, he and Jasmine meditated together and went rock climbing. Shaquille and Kirsten enjoyed some indoor games while Gina and Clint rode on a rollercoaster. Airris praised Jasmine for her patience in their marriage, bringing them closer.

However, Airris had to depart early from the vacation as he had some work. Shaquille confessed that Kirstin's guard was up in their marriage, which made it tough for them to work on their relationship. The cast celebrated Nicole and Clint's birthday in the cabin with an 80's theme party.

Lifetime airs fresh episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

