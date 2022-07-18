 What time will Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 2 air? Bravo show gearing up for Contessa Metcalfe X Heavenly Kimes showdown 

Catch the drama between Heavenly Kimes and Contessa Metcalfe in episode 2 of Married to Medicine season 9, titled The Beauty Shop. The episode will air on Bravo on Sunday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

It will also be made available on Bravo's website and on Peacock's streaming website the very next day. Fans can also watch episodes of Bravo's reality TV show for free on DirecTVStream and Fubo with a free trial.

The episode will showcase Contessa talking to Toya about her rift with Heavenly. Things have been intense between Contessa and Heavenly ever since the latter made remarks about her personal relationship in a YouTube video.

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 9 episode 2?

Season 9 episode 2 of Married to Medicine will shed some light on the fight between Heavenly and Contessa. As heard in the season premiere, Contessa was upset about Heavenly insulting her in a YouTube video and not thinking about their friendship while making those remarks.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Toya can be seen visiting Contessa with her sons Avery and Ashton. The episode will feature their conversation about the rift and how the two have not spoken in several months. Toya, for her part, is not a fan of Heavenly either and is glad to see Contessa hating her as well.

The episode will also feature Quad Webb's totally changed life ever since her nephew, Mason, came to live with her. Webb took Mason in when her brother died at a young age of 34 due to heart complications. She has purchased a new home and invited her mother to live with her since the incident.

In a promo for the upcoming episode, Webb can be seen preparing breakfast for her nephew and talking about how her life has completely changed; now she feels responsible for an entire family.

Speaking of changes, Dr. Heavenly will have a hard time accepting that her body is changing and that she is pre-menopausal, as told by Dr. Jackie.

What happened on Married to Medicine season 9 episode 1?

Last week on Married to Medicine, Quad tried to convince Contessa to talk to Heavenly, but she confessed that she could not get over the latter's remarks on YouTube. Contessa also said that Heavenly could not say those things about her friends on YouTube and expect everything to be alright.

Anila and Kiran revealed that they had moved into a new house, but Kiran was upset because they had gone over the budget. Their plan was to spend $1.5 million on purchasing a new home, but they eventually ended up spending $2.5 million for the house.

Toya and Eugene also moved into a new home, which is just down the street from their previous one, but had purchased land for another property that they want to build.

Married to Medicine features certain women from Atlanta, who are either doctors themselves or are married to doctors. Season 9 of the show features:

Anila Sajja

Audra Frimpong

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Dr. Martin Curry

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Miss Quad Webb

Toya Bush-Harris

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

