What time will MasterChef Junior season 8 episode 4 air? Episode title, plot, air date and more explored

Fox’s kids’ culinary show, MasterChef Junior's season 8 episode 4 is set to release on Thursday, 7 April at 8:00pm ET/PT. With every episode, the kid chefs are having to face tougher challenges and also go through elimination. Contestants have to perform culinary tasks both indoors and outdoors and will also face challenges thrown at them by guest judges.

MasterChef Junior features a number of kid chefs who have signed up to take culinary challenges to prove their skills each week to a panel of ace chefs, Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. By the end of the show, the kid who manages to ace all the tasks will win a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware, and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"One of the toughest seasons yet, Season Eight will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-contestants, including cooking a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode, competing to see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track, and welcoming Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, into the kitchen for a donut challenge."

What to expect from MasterChef Junior season 8 episode 4?

After the elimination of two chef kids, nine-year-old Tegan in the ’pizza-making challenge' and 11-year-old Jillian in the 'field challenge', the show now has its Top 13 contestants. In the upcoming episode, viewers will finally get to see Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay join the panel as a guest.

Episode 4 of MasterChef Junior is titled, "Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose". The challenge for the young contestants will be to make delicious donuts. The challenge is, of course, not as easy as it seems.

The 13 young cooks on Thursday’s episode will be provided with ugly, stinky ingredients, using which they will have to prepare lip-smacking donuts. Moreover, the challenge will be a time-bound one. The participants of MasterChef Junior will have to make the donut within 60 minutes.

The show recently released its trailer featuring the kid chefs all excited about seeing Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay and the 'donut challenge' that she brings with her. However, the trailer did not reveal any serious moments from the episode.

The upcoming donut challenge will be an intimidating elimination task. The chef kid who fails to stand to the expectations of the panel, including the guest judge, will have to go home.

Viewers can also watch MasterChef Junior season 8 on Fox, Hulu, and Tubi.

Edited by Gunjan