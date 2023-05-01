What time will Missing: Dead or Alive air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more

The chilling world of missing person cases takes center stage in Netflix's newest docuseries, Missing: Dead or Alive. Premiering on May 10, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, this gripping series delves into the tireless efforts of the Richland County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Division as they navigate through perplexing cases and race against time to uncover the truth.

Missing: Dead or Alive promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they delve into these tragic cases. From a spine-chilling trailer to talented people working behind the scenes, the series is set to captivate audiences with its heart-stopping journey into the unknown.

Piecing together the puzzle- Missing: Dead or Alive trailer reveals a gripping search for the lost

The trailer for Missing: Dead or Alive offers a chilling look into the world of missing person investigations, presenting a mix of suspenseful, dramatic, and emotional moments. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott's commitment to transparency is evident as the series gives viewers an inside look at their work. He stated that:

"It takes the uniform off the deputy and shows them as a human and the emotions and the feelings they have."

The trailer showcases scenes of Richland County deputies as they investigate potential crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and search for the missing individuals. The footage is interspersed with shots of a Columbia water tower, pieces of evidence, and snippets of an interrogation.

Sheriff Lott's enthusiasm for the series is evident, as he believes that Missing: Dead or Alive will provide viewers with a greater appreciation for what the investigators do every day and night.

The ominous music and evocative imagery add to the chilling atmosphere, setting the stage for an emotional journey into the human stories behind these mysterious and tragic cases.

Exploring the depths- The official synopsis, production team, and filming process of Missing: Dead or Alive

Missing: Dead or Alive chronicles the ongoing work of the Richland County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Division as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances. The docuseries will follow investigators as they pursue leads in some of the most baffling missing person cases, both cold and newly assigned, where time is critical and outcomes are unknown.

The British filmmakers behind the series collaborated with the Richland County Sheriff's Department after being impressed by the agency's reputation for transparency and willingness to work with production companies. Sheriff Lott said:

"We're an agency that will work with companies that's doing something as long as it's done in the right way."

The documentary series will include four 45-minute episodes that will follow Richland County investigators during their work on missing person cases. According to Sheriff Lott, filming for the series began before the COVID-19 pandemic, slowed during the height of the pandemic, and then continued afterward.

While specific names of the director, producer, and executive producers have not been disclosed due to an agreement with Netflix, the production team's expertise and dedication to the project are evident in the series' high-quality trailer and the compelling narrative it promises to deliver.

Missing: Dead or Alive is set to air on Netflix on May 10, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. With its heart-stopping journey and focus on the human stories behind the tragedies, the docu-series is sure to become a must-watch for true crime fans.

