What time will Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case premiere on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more 

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case is a brand new true crime documentary movie that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET). Hyoe Yamamoto, best known for directing Samurai and Idiots: The Olympus Affair, is at the helm of the upcoming documentary film.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case will shed light upon the murder case of Lucie Blackman, a British tourist who went missing in Tokyo, Japan, back in July 2000. Ever since the official trailer for the documentary was released by the streaming platform, ardent followers of true-crime movies and series have been quite eager to witness how the real-life story will unfold.

What to expect from Netflix's newest documentary, Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case?

A still from Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Image Via Netflix Japan/YouTube)

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case's total runtime will be 1 hour and 22 minutes, as per Netflix. The brief official synopsis for the true crime documentary, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"The turbulent and complex investigation into the killing of British tourist Lucie Blackman, told through unprecedented interviews with the Japanese detectives who led the case. Revelatory and heart-rendering, filmmaker Hyoe Yamamoto tracks the story of the men and women of the legendary Search 1 Select Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, as they sought to overcome numerous obstacles in the fight to bring the perpetrator to justice."

The synopsis further continues:

"Under an unusual amount of international pressure and scrutiny, this film highlights the personal struggles of the main characters involved in the hunt for Lucie Blackman's kidnapper as they uncovered the sordid crimes of a culprit who challenged and toyed with them at every stage of the investigation. Known around the globe, the Lucie Blackman case still deeply affects those involved and this film sheds light on the debt the detectives continue to feel they owe the victims of an unusually brutal criminal."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the new documentary below:

The official synopsis and trailer give the audience interesting clues and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the new Netflix documentary. The documentary will put its prime focus on the interviews with the specialized detectives in the First Investigative Division of the department of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

Viewers will also see how detectives devoted themselves and went to extreme lengths in order to solve the complicated missing case and bring justice to the victim, the titular British tourist. The entire investigation will unravel a series of sinister crimes and also showcase all the challenging obstacles that the Tokyo detectives had to face and overcome so that they can find out who were the main culprits behind the vicious crime.

A still from Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Image Via Netflix Japan/YouTube)

The Netflix documentary film will further chronicle how the main culprit, who abducted the British tourist, toyed with the Tokyo police department and challenged them every step of the way throughout the entire investigation.

Catch Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, airing on Netflix on July 26, 2023.