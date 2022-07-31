What time will Moonhaven Season 1 episode 6 (finale) air on AMC+?

AMC+ sci-fi thriller series Moonhaven received quite the traction, making it the most-watched exclusive series in AMC history. The six-episode series is now headed to its finale on August 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET since that's usually when the platform drops new episodes.

With Season 1 coming to a close, the stakes are higher than ever for the Moonhaven inhabitants. The good news, however, is that the series has already been renewed for a second season on AMC+ and any major cliffhangers will get resolved, albeit after a considerable wait.

Set 100 years into the future after Earth has become inhabitable, the series follows Bella Sway, a pilot-cum-smuggler who gets embroiled in a murder mystery in the lunar colony, endangering Earth's chances at survival.

Starring Emma Katherine, Dominic Monaghan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, and others, the series comes from Lodge 49 creator Peter Ocko. Here's all you need to know about the season finale ahead of its premiere.

Moonhaven Season 1 Episode 6: When to watch, plot details, and more

The final episode of Moonhaven Season 1, titled The Seeker, is set to air on AMC+ on August 4, 2022. Being an AMC Studios production, the series is exclusively available on AMC+, so only subscribers can access it.

However, the good news for fans of the show is that this will not be the end. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, the network has already greenlit Ocko's sci-fi mystery series for a second season. Season 2 will also have six episodes and is likely to hit the streaming platform in 2023.

Dan McDermott, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, made a statement saying,

"What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled."

Speaking about the renewal, series creator Peter Ocko said,

"I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew. AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey."

Moonhaven Season 1 Episode 6 (finale) plot details

The network has not given away much in terms of plot for the finale. However, the way the previous episodes have set up the plot, viewers can expect a big finale with a surprising ending. Also, since the series has already been renewed for a second season, the series may or may not end with a cliffhanger.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled The Seeker, simply reads:

"Truelune is tested like never before."

If there's one thing viewers know, it's that the series has a knack for using a creative yet slightly absurd language for everyday English terms. Truelune here could refer to "faith," which could mean that the characters' faith will be put to the test in the season finale.

Moonhaven Season 1: Story so far

The series is set 100 years into the future when Earth is dying and settlers have left to inhabit a colony on the moon. The utopian community on Moonhaven were working to find solutions to make Earth hospitable again.

Bella Sway, a pilot-turned-smuggler, piloted the ship carrying Earth envoy Indira and her bodyguard to the lunar colony, which was shaken by a shocking murder. Detectives Paul and Arlo began to look into the case, which led them to suspect Bella among others.

However, Bella getting marooned into the murder mystery meant Earth's chances of survival were in danger. Indira tried to persevere with "The Bridge," a massive project built to aide Earth's survival. Meanwhile, Bella and Paul worked together to solve the conspiracy.

The penultimate episode, titled The Dreadfeel, saw Tomm attacking Arlo on the ship after he had found the flower, while Paul and Bella trekked through unknown territory in search of Maite.

Catch the finale of Moonhaven Season 1 only on AMC+ on August 4, 2022.

