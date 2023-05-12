What time will MSCHF Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes drop? Release date, price, and more details explored

MSCHF, the New York-based brand known for its outrageous and unconventional sneaker designs, is back with another drop that will surprise and delight its fans. The MSCHF Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes are a pair of sneakers that look like ordinary skate shoes at first glance but reveal a hidden layer of colors and patterns as they wear and tear over time.

The Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes are set to drop on May 18, 2023, at 2 pm ET. They will be sold on the brand’s website and the MSCHF Sneakers App for around £160 (or about $195). The shoes are expected to sell out quickly, as MSCHF's previous releases have been highly sought-after by collectors and resellers.

The shoes are a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate creativity and originality.

MSCHF Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes are highlighted with red and yellow hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Gobstomper Graylag Goose sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The MSCHF Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes are inspired by the Everlasting Gobstopper from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a candy that changes flavors and colors endlessly.

The sneakers have a full suede construction that is painted in contrasting gray and white hues, resembling the feathers of a graylag goose. The shoes also feature chunky woven laces, perforations on the toebox, a thick rubber midsole, and the brand's exclamation mark logo on the tongue.

However, the real magic happens when the shoes are worn and exposed to friction and abrasion. The suede layer gradually peels off to reveal a multi-layered, multi-colored base that nods to the candy theme. The colors include orange, red, green, blue, purple, and yellow, creating a striking contrast with the gray and white upper.

The colorful layer also extends to the midsole and the insole, which has a graylag goose illustration on it. The shoes come with an exclusive amputated foot hangtag, adding a touch of humor and horror to the package.

They will be packed in a limited-edition shoebox that matches the color scheme of the shoes.

The Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes are not just a pair of sneakers but a piece of art that evolves with time and use. They are a unique and creative way to express your personality and style, as no two pairs will look exactly alike after some wear.

They are also a tribute to one of the most iconic children's books of all time, as well as a playful commentary on sneaker culture and consumerism. If you are looking for a sneaker that will make you stand out from the crowd and spark conversations, the new color-changing Gobstomper Graylag Goose shoes are for you.

