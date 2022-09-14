What time will My Big Fat Fab Life season 10 episode 6 air on TLC? Whitney receives disturbing news and more

Season 10 of My Big Fat Fab Life is set to release its episode 6 on Tuesday, September 13 at 10 pm ET. It seems that Whitney will have to face more crippling situations in the upcoming episode that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

My Big Fat Fab Life follows the life of 30-year-old old Whitney Thore, who lives with her parents and looks after her family. Despite constantly tackling multiple issues, one of which is her weight, she still manages to find time for what she loves doing the most, which is dancing.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time. Elsewhere, things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, to help with her online fitness videos."

It further continues,

"And love is definitely in the air between Jessica’s wedding around the corner, Buddy’s new engagement and Ashley’s second baby on the way. Will Whitney find a love match for Heather as well? Or will a sexy Caribbean vacation have more in store than Whitney bargained for?"

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of My Big Fat Fab Life.

What to expect from episode 6 of My Big Fat Fab Life season 10 ?

In episode 6 of My Big Fat Fab Life, viewers will see Whitney and Jessica putting their pole dancing skills to the test. The two will have great fun while learning the twists and turns of the dance. However, Whitney will harbor some doubts about her weight affecting her ability to dance easily. Nevertheless, she will still manage to enjoy the classes.

In the upcoming episode, she will also get her father Glenn to partially retire from work. Moreover, Heather, who previously separated from Buddy, has been living a single life since then. In the upcoming episode, Whitney will finally prepare her best friend to restart her love life with a new person.

Amidst all the hustle, news about her mother's health condition will bring things to a halt for Whitney. Barbara, aka Babs, had been suffering from a serious heart condition, and previously, she also suffered strokes which had freaked out the Thore family.

The official summary of the upcoming episode reads,

"Whitney finally gets Glenn to semi-retire and tries to prep Heather for a new love. Meanwhile, Jessica pushes Whitney outside of her comfort zone in a pole dancing class. Then, an emergency with Babs' health brings Whitney's world to a sudden halt."

What happened in the previous episode of My Big Fat Fab Life season 10?

In the previous episode of My Big Fat Fab Life, Whitney was seen teaming up with drag queen Brenda to throw a gender reveal party for her friend Ashley. Whitney then revealed that her mom was her biggest priority and that she would not be able to spare much time for the party prep. However, she did suggest Ashley and Brenda the theme for the party.

Viewers can watch episode 6 of My Big Fat Fab Life season 10 on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das