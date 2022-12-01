What time will My Unorthodox Life season 2 air on Netflix? Julia Haart returns, release date and more 

My Unorthodox Life returns to screeens for another season with double the drama. The upcoming segment will feature the aftermath of Julia Haart’s divorce with Silvio Scaglia, and will also showcase Julia’s family.

The Netflix show was renewed for a second season in September 2021 and will contain nine hour-long episodes.

Netflix’s Tudum reads about the show as:

"The stakes are higher than ever. Julia Haart, the former ultra-Orthodox housewife turned fashion mogul, has had quite the year."

It continues:

"With her role as CEO of top global modeling agency EWG over, along with her marriage, she’s tackling life head-on in the only way she knows how: in lockstep with her children, Batsheva, Miriam, Shlomo and Aron, and her right-hand man, Robert Brotherton."

My Unorthodox Life is set to premiere on Friday, December 2, only on Netflix.

Julia Haart is fighting for control in My Unorthodox Life season 2

The Netflix reality show follows around the lives of Julia Haart and her family as they navigate life in New York City. The Haart family originally comes from an Orthodox Jewish community upstate and at the age of 42, the My Unorthodox Life star left the community to find freedom.

Season 2 will feature Julia’s divorce and the troubles that come with it, as well as how she bonds with her children as a single mother.

The trailer for My Unorthodox Life season 2 teased a lot of drama and tears, with Julia in pursuit of taking back her power. At the beginning of the clip, she seems positive that her divorce isn’t going to affect her working relationship with Silvio, and that they are better business partners than they were as a couple. However, all hell breaks loose when she finds out that he fires her from the company.

She can be seen saying:

"He shut off my email access, he took my off the credit cards. He has lost his freaking mind."

However, Julia’s not the only one getting a divorce, her daughter Batsheva has also decided to separate from her husband. The trailer also suggested that her younger daughter Miriam is dating Natalia Ulander.

Robert, on the other hand, is in a complicated relationship, and while he and his new boyfriend Ra’ed are in an open relationship, he isn’t quite comfortable with the idea. Meanwhile, Julia is seen enjoying the single life as she meets a much younger man. While her dating life seems great, the My Unorthodox Life star’s family life has seen better days.

Julia is sure that her ex-husband is going to empty their house and shortly after, Robert informs her that two art pieces that were in her house are missing.

She says:

"Someone came into the house while we were sleeping."

The trailer further suggested legal drama as Haart is allegedly wanted by the police for Silvio’s $132K Bentley. However, while My Unorthodox Life season 2 was being filmed, Julia’s representatives told Page Six that Silvio does not own a car.

They added:

"The cops initially engaged. Identified the whole thing as part of an acrimonious divorce and walked away. The car remains in place."

My Unorthodox Life season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 2.

