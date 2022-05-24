What time will Name That Tune Season 2 finale air? Movie night, release date and more about the two-hour episode

The finale of Name That Tune Season 2 is all set to air on FOX on Tuesday, featuring eight contestants competing to win a $100,000 cash prize. The musical competition series consists of challenging games that test the participants' knowledge of songs note-to-note.

Hosted by Jane Krakowski, Name That Tune also features Randy Jackson as the bandleader of the live band. The official synopsis of the show’s finale (episode 19), titled Movie Night/ Superfan and the Mompreneur, reads:

“Eight contestants battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Lori faces off against Dave for movie night, and Sara battles it out against Tye.”

Name That Tune Season 2 finale will be a two-hour episode

Throughout the season, Name That Tune aired episodes at 9.00 PM ET on FOX on Tuesdays. However, there is a change in the time slot for the finale, which will be released on May 24 on FOX.

The final episode will begin at 8.00 PM ET and end at 10.00 PM ET, giving fans a two-hour special finale. Viewers can watch it on the network’s website after the episode airs on the channel. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the finale?

The finale of Name That Tune Season 2 promises to be interesting. Eight contestants will participate to win the most cash in the bid-a-note round. The winning contestant will get a chance to bag additional cash by taking the winning amount into the Golden Medley bonus round.

The description of the musical reality TV show explains the format as follows:

“Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format before the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the golden medley bonus round for a chance to win additional cash, and potentially, the $100,000 grand prize.”

The contestants in the Name That Tune season 2 finale include:

Lori, a teacher from Austin, TX Dave, who works in advertising from New York Chris, a legal assistant from Brooklyn, NY, Kalisha, who works in digital marketing from Minneapolis, MN Sara, an executive assistant from Bronx, NY Tye, a military veteran from Atlanta, GA Raymond, an accountant from Chicago Lyndsey, a mother and entrepreneur from New Orleans

The first hour of the finale will be movie night, where Lori will compete with Dave, while Chris will go head-to-head with Kalisha in round one, called Mixtape. The competitors will continue their battle in the bid-a-note round and will end in a blockbuster challenge. One of them will win a $100,000 cash prize in the end.

The second hour will feature four new participants where Sara will be up against Tye while Raymond will be squaring off against Lyndsey. Round one of this hour will be called Spin Me Round. As they race to the finish line, one of them will bag the $100,000 grand prize.

Viewers can tune in to FOX to watch the season finale of Name That Tune at 8.00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

