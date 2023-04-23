What time will NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 air on CBS? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

NCIS: Los Angeles is the first-ever spinoff of the acclaimed NCIS series and the second series in the NCIS franchise. The premiere of the show was on September 22, 2009, making its fourteen-year run on television. Unfortunately, the current/fourteenth season will be the show's last season with the finale airing on May 21, 2023.

Season 14 Episode 18 of the show will air on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS. The show has been watched by millions for its gripping story and tremendous performances by the cast.

It currently stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The show follows a fictional team of special agents from the Office of Special Projects of the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 will see the NCIS team investigate the stabbing of a Navy reservist

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 is titled Sensu Lato. It's directed by Kevin Berlandi and written by Faythallegra Claude & Indira Gibson Wilson.

Here is the official promo clip for the episode released by CBS:

From the clip above, we learned that a massive amount of insecticides and pesticides go missing from the lab where a Navy reservist got stabbed. This sounds like bad news since the chemicals can be used to make dangerous explosives that can kill several people.

In addition, Kilbride offers Sam the interim operations manager position while Rountree contemplates his future. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The NCIS team must investigate when a Navy reservist is stabbed and his lab full of pesticides and insects is ransacked; Kilbride offers Sam the interim operations manager position; Rountree thinks about his future."

What happened in the previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 was titled Maybe Today. It was directed by Eric A. Pot and written by Samantha Chasse & Matt Klafter.

The episode followed the team helping NCIS' cold case homicide unit with a case from 2003. They were also seen investigating the case of a missing Navy petty officer. Meanwhile, Alex and Kilbride worked on their estranged relationship.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"The NCIS team is tasked with assisting NCIS' cold case homicide unit with a case from 2003 and a missing Navy petty officer; Kilbride and his son, Alex, work to rebuild their relationship."

This episode aired on April 16, 2023.

What is NCIS: Los Angeles about?

NCIS: Los Angeles combines elements of military and police procedural genres. It follows the lives of the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects (OSP), an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover assignments.

The show's description, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J star in this second show in the "NCIS" franchise, focusing on the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles. Highly trained agents use the most-advanced technologies available and go under cover to apprehend criminals deemed a threat to national security."

It further states:

"Special Agent G. Callum can transform himself into whoever he needs to be to infiltrate criminal factions. His partner, former Navy SEAL Sam Hanna, is a surveillance specialist who uses state-of-the-art equipment to monitor field agents and feed them information."

NCIS: Los Angeles was created by Shane Brennan. Executive producers of the show include Kyle Harimoto, Frank Military, Shane Brennan, John Peter Kousakis, and R. Scott Gemmill.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 18 will air on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS.

