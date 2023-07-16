What time will Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" shoes drop? Restock date, price, and more details explored

The Oregon-based activewear juggernaut consistently presents Nike Dunk Low hues for its fans. Along with fresh color choices, the brand regularly restocks popular versions. In July 2023, the sneaker industry will be treated to the rerelease of eight highly popular variations of the Nike Dunk Low, one of which is the "Medium Olive" design. The iteration, which debuted in September 2022, is completely dressed in a White/Medium Olive-White color scheme.

The restocking Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" shoes are scheduled for launch on July 27, 2023, at 8:30 pm GMT+5:30. The aforementioned low-tops will retail for $110 a pair and will be available only in women's sizes. Dunk enthusiasts and other intrigued visitors can find them on Nike's online shopping website, as well as a few additional physical retail locations and through its affiliated vendors.

Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" shoes are completed with white leather underlays

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The classic Dunk sneaker style was initially introduced in 1985 by Swoosh company's highly experienced designer Peter Moore. Moore created shoes for hardwood basketball courts.

Because of its inexpensive pricing and two-toned hues, the design of the Dunk silhouette quickly became prominent among college students and basketball players. The sneaker has piqued the interest of a number of distinct spheres, particularly skateboarding and lifestyle.

Acknowledging its rising appeal, over the years, the Swoosh label added various special features to the silhouette that broadened Dunk's catalog with SB Dunk, Remastered, Disrupt, and other styles, demonstrating its adaptability. The 37-year-old model is, in fact, one of the most successful Nike footwear styles of all time.

The Swoosh intends to observe Dunk Low Day on July 27, 2023, by rereleasing eight popular varieties of the silhouette. The hues, which include "Needlework," NBA "Chicago Bulls," "Midas Gold," "Graffiti," "Be True," "Vast Grey," "Medium Olive," and "Phantom Gold," will be available again this month.

The description of this restocking Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" shoes on the Swoosh's e-commerce website reads:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays and classic team colors. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the streets while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

Throughout the years, we've seen various colors of green covering the Dunk Low, frequently returning intermittently. When it turns to the fall season, darker hues begin to appear.

As a result, olive green has been one of the previous year's most popular shades, so it's not shocking to see the exceptionally popular Nike Dunk Low clothed in white and medium olive. In addition, the medium olive leather adorns the overlays that features white underlays on an all-leather top.

This rereleasing Nike Dunk Low arrives in a complete leather construction with mesh, nylon tongues, plus a sockliner. The design is completed with a white embroidered logo on the heels as well as a colored midsole above a Medium Olive rubber outer sole unit.

Mark the calendars for the Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" arrival later this month. Fans who do not want to lose the return of this variant may sign up for regular updates on the firm's official web page.