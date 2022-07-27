What time will Not Okay air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details about the satirical film

Quinn Shephard's upcoming satirical drama, Not Okay, will debut on Hulu on July 29, 2022. The film focuses on a young girl with no real ambition in life, who decides to fake a trip to Paris in an attempt to gain more traction on social media.

The film stars Zoey Deutch in the lead role as Danni Sanders, along with Dylan O'Brien and Mia Issac in major supporting roles. With that said, read on to find out about the release time, plot, trailer, and more about Not Okay on Hulu!

Not Okay release time on Hulu, plot, what to expect, and more details

Not Okay is expected to debut on Hulu on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 3:00 AM ET (tentative time). It is a satirical drama that incorporates elements of black comedy, providing social commentary on modern society and people's obsession with the digital world.

Hulu dropped the official trailer for the film on July 21, 2022, and it offers a peek into the central character's world as she goes about her life, hanging out with her friends and spending time on social media. The trailer opens with Danni Sanders receiving feedback from an editor on an article she wrote. The editor describes her article as ''offensive'' and tells her that she's a photo editor and not a writer. This establishes the character's central conflict.

Danni is later shown faking a trip to Paris in order to gain more followers on social media. Although she manages to accomplish her goal, things take a shocking turn when she finds out about a series of terrorist attacks in Paris. The first half of the trailer maintains a funny, lighthearted tone, but a radical shift in tone is evident in the second half, offering a glimpse of the direction the narrative takes midway through the film. Viewers can expect an insightfully funny and relevant satirical flick.

Hulu has shared a brief synopsis of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.''

The synopsis further states,

''She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the façade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.''

A quick look at the Not Okay cast

The film features Zoey Deutch in the lead role as Danni Sanders. Deutch is the heart and soul of the film, and it is her charm that elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. Alongside Deutch, several others feature in supporting roles, including:

Dylan O'Brien as Colin

Embeth Davidtz as Judith

Mia Isaac as Rowan

Brennan Brown as Harold

Nadia Alexander as Harper

Be sure to mark your calendar and catch the premiere of Not Okay on Hulu on July 29, 2022!

