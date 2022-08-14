What time will P-Valley Season 2 episode 10 (finale) air on Starz? Release date, plot and more explored

Katori Hall's Starz drama series P-Valley is all set to conclude its second season, with the finale episode airing on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 10 PM EST.

The drama surrounding strip club employees in the Mississippi Delta reached fever pitch in the season's penultimate episode with the appearance of Megan Thee Stallion as Tina Snow.

With The Pynk reopening, one can only guess what exciting, dramatic, and emotional moments are to follow as the finale approaches. It could also provide some hints into whether fans will get a Season 3 or not.

Starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Parker Sawyers, Gail Bean, John Clarence Stewart, Shamika Cotton, and Miracle Watts, the show has received critical acclaim and several prestigious nominations.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 10: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The final episode of P-Valley Season 2, titled Mississippi Rule, will air exclusively on Starz on August 14, 2022, at 10 PM EST. Those who do not have cable can also find new episodes on the Starz website and app.

Starz is also available on Hulu and other streaming platforms like Sling TV, Direct TV Stream, and Philo. New episodes of the show are also available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Vudu, YouTube, YouTube TV, Apple TV and Google Play.

What to expect from P-Valley Season 2 Episode 10?

The tenth and final episode of Season 2, titled Mississippi Blue, was written by Katori Hall. The official synopsis provided for the upcoming episode does not give away much in terms of what can be expected from the finale. It simply reads:

"It’s the big finale, y’all. New beginnings and endings abound in Chucalissa."

With the grand reopening of The Pynk in the penultimate episode, one can only hope for a grander finale. Emotions, drama, and excitement will possibly be amped up in the final episode as new beginnings and endings take place.

While the finale might mean a wrap for some characters, it could also feature exciting beginnings for others, potentially setting the stage for a third season, which has not yet been greenlit by the network.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 9 recap

The mayoral race and the grand reopening of The Pynk took center stage in the penultimate episode of the season. Dancers from the strip club filmed a political ad endorsing Andre and Patrice riding a pole in the back of a truck. She threw Corbin's bribe money into the crowd while Uncle Clifford and Murda tried to understand what's next for them.

Andre opened up the evening by firing into the crowd and later asked Autumn if she had thought about staying in Chucalissa. Tina Snow, the evening's most exciting guest, rapped during the opening number featuring Keyshawn and was joined in by Whisper, Roulette and Murda.

Don't miss out on the drama as P-Valley Season 2 finale airs on Starz on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

