What time will P-Valley Season 2 episode 9 air on Starz? Details explored

Starz's P-Valley is ready to air its penultimate episode of the season on August 7, 2022. Titled Snow, the upcoming episode of the show is all set for some exciting developments, including the re-opening of The Pynk. The club has been an essential part of the show's plot, despite it being closed down for most of the season. The upcoming episode will finally see The Pynk open up, even if it does not precisely come back in the form that fans once knew.

Slated to be the last episode before the season finale on August 14, 2022, Episode 9 should also pack a sufficient amount of twists and turns, along with a possible cliffhanger. The synopsis also hints at a grand celebration with the Pynk family, something that people, and hopefully viewers, will not forget anytime soon.

P-Valley @PValleySTARZ Trust us, y'all don't wanna miss dis one. Head on down to the @Starz App QUICKFAST. #PValley Trust us, y'all don't wanna miss dis one. Head on down to the @Starz App QUICKFAST. #PValley https://t.co/Y1VcZK9Dft

The upcoming episode of P-Valley will air at 10 PM EST on Starz in America and Starzplay in the UK. Read on for more details.

P-Valley Season 2, Episode 9 promo: Oh what a night!

The promo from Starz hints at a very exciting episode, especially since the reopening of the legendary club, The Pynk, is at the heart of the episode. The promo indicates that, the episode will center around the reopening, along with a constant focus on the personal struggles of the main characters.

A major part of this struggle will be dealing with Mercedes (Brandee Evans), who is now contemplating her future, and perhaps planning to move on to a different "dream." Both the ninth episode and the finale will heavily focus on Mercedes' resolve as she looks to be more than the marquee dancer of the club. This may be the end of the line for the brilliant character.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode of P-Valley, as released by Starz, reads:

"The Pynk family shows up and shows out, giving folks a night they won't ever forget."

The synopsis hints at very little, apart from the reopening night, which is anticipated to take up the majority of the runtime. This episode will also set up the finale, and could possibly end on a cliffhanger.

What is P-Valley about?

Created by Katori Hall, P-Valley is a drama TV series that focuses on a strip club called The Pynk in the fictional city of Chucalissa. Based on Hall's play Pussy Valley, the series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Elarica Johnson in the leading roles.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes, the dancer, and Uncle Clifford, the club's discreet owner."

It also stars Shannon Thornton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, and Dan J. Johnson, among others. The second season of the show premiered on June 3, 2022, and is set to conclude on August 14, 2022.

When will P-Valley Season 2, Episode 9 air?

The upcoming episode of the popular Starz show will air on August 7, 2022, on Starz in America and Starzplay in the UK. The show will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. It airs at 10 PM EST every Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates.

