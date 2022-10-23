What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 10 (finale) air on Starz? Details explored

The finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is all set to air this week, bringing in a drama-packed conclusion to a season that has seen a lot of ups and downs over the past nine episodes. The ninth episode itself was a shocker for most fans and now the finale plans to follow it up with another brilliant episode before it concludes for the year.

The finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to air on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9 pm EST. The finale, titled If Y’don’t Know, Now Y’know, is expected to feature the same theme of consequences, something that the Power spinoff has focused on in its sophomore season.

This episode may also see some important character battles like Raquel (Patina Miller) vs. Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli), another important plotline that needs to conclude before the finale.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale teaser: There's gonna be blood on the street

One thing the teaser confirmed about the second season's finale is that there is soon going to be a war. In a short teaser that sees families ripped apart and guns blazing all around, it is clear that things will not go smoothly for either side in the finale.

Those who have watched the original show already know that some characters are going to make it, but what about the others? That's the question that looms over this finale. There may be losses and there may be some big losses. The finale will test our major characters in a previously unseen way.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is centered around the backstory of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan), and how his relationship with his mother shaped him to be the person we know in the original series. Speaking about the second season, Curtis said:

"There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride."

Most of it has been fulfilled over the rest of the season, and the finale may also pack some punches in this regard. The synopsis for the finale reads:

"Decidedly his own man, Kanan strays further from his mother and sets up shop on his own on the corners of South Jamaica; worried about retaliation, Raq questions Unique; Lou's rift with Raq grows when he makes a discovery."

The synopsis clarifies that there will be multiple plot lines that would intersect in the finale. Show creator Sascha Penn commented on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, saying:

"[Nature vs. nurture] is fundamental to the story and the tension. I think that’s the question we all sort of ask ourselves as human beings but also as parents."

The finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere on Starz at 9 pm EST on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

