Season 2 of the popular crime drama Power Book IV: Force is nearing its halfway mark with the premiere of episode 5 on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET exclusively on Starz. The 10-episode-long installment premiered earlier this month and is scheduled to drop weekly episodes until November 3.

The series is reportedly the third spin-off of Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent's Power series and features a more determined Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), as he works to take control of Chicago's drug world. It follows the franchise's other two shows, Power Book II: Ghost, which aired its third season in May, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is slated to drop a new season in December.

Power Book IV: Force centers around Sikora's iconic character Tommy Egan from the original series and made a record-breaking debut in February 2022 on Starz. The second season comes from showrunner Gary Lennon, who also serves as the executive producer alongside Kemp and 50 Cent. The cast also includes Isaac Keys as Diamond and Lili Simmons as Claudia, among other stars.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 will see unlikely pairs join forces to fight a common enemy

The promo clip for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5, titled Crown Vic, can be described in only three words, as spoken by Lili Simmons' Claudia,

"He dies tonight."

The short phrase is clearly a reference to Claudia's father, Walter Flynn (played by Tommy Flanagan), and indicates that she is willing to risk it all to take down the latter. After Walter's constant betrayals, his increasing list of enemies, and incompetence that impacts their family's empire, Claudia has taken it upon herself to get rid of her own father.

Then again, the promo makes it evident that someone is going to die in the upcoming episode but doesn't clearly mention if it's going to be Walter. Chances are high for Vic (Shane Harper) to end up making a crooked deal with his father, Walter, which results in Claudia's death instead.

Considering that with episode 5, the second season will hit its halfway mark, viewers should be prepared to witness some sort of a tragedy to unfold, accompanying intense drama and action-packed sequences. The forthcoming episode will also see some pivotal scenes and major developments in the overall plot.

An official synopsis for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5, as per IMDb, says:

"Heightened police presence threatens Tommy and Diamond's bottom line and they form a coalition with a rival gang; Jenard hits rock bottom, and the Flynn family loyalties are tested with devastating results."

The synopsis further suggests that Tommy and Diamond might get in trouble with the police because of the enhanced security, which will prompt the duo to join forces with a rival gang as they face a common enemy. Meanwhile, things aren't looking too good for Jenard.

A recap of Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4

The fourth episode of Power Book IV: Force season 2, titled The Devil's In The Details, primarily focused on Tommy and Mireya's (Carmela Zumbado's) date around Chicago. The date was successful for most parts, except for the time when Tommy was attacked by a Rojas crew member. He killed the attacker and ended the date with Mireya on a steamy note as the two shared a kiss in his apartment.

Diamond has also formed a connection with Leon's mother, while D-Mac (Lucien Cambric) scored a date with a former love from his school.

That's about all the good that Tommy and Diamond's gang experience in the episode, with the federal investigators tightening their grip on the investigation into Chicago's gang and drug forces. This forces Tommy and Diamond to figure out a solution.

Another crucial scene was when D-Mac killed the cop, who had been extorting Tommy since the series premiere. At first, the cop requested Diamond to pay up $50,000, and after receiving the sum, asked for another $25,000. It was during a meet-up for the second payment that the cop pulled a gun on Diamond and Tommy but was killed by D-Mac.

Elsewhere, Jernard seemingly lost control of his crew as they are informed about Lil K's death. He eventually admitted to killing Lil K, following which, several members of the crew decided to leave him. Meanwhile, Claudia reached a deal with the Serbs and also managed to get Vic back on her side. The duo then planned to take down their father, Walter, keeping aside their differences.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 will air on Starz this Friday, September 29, 2023.