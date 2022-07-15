What time will Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 2 air on ABC? Release date, contestants, and more details explored

The second episode of Press Your Luck Season 4 will air at 8 PM ET on Thursday, July 14, 2022, on ABC, with new contestants playing to win the million dollar cash prize. The latest season of the primetime unscripted show debuted on July 7.

Season 4 of the show, which is hosted by Elizabeth Banks, “features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes.”

Episode 2 of the series, titled I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying Part II, will have three new players from Haiti, Michigan, and Washington, respectively. The official synopsis states:

“Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS and avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan), and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington).”

Everything you should know about the upcoming episode of Press Your Luck Season 4

Press Your Luck is based on the 1980s daytime game show which aired for three seasons on CBS. The second episode of the fourth season will see three contestants competing to establish dominance and win the grand prize.

Justin Ebenhack from Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Chip Vernier from Waterford, Michigan, and Debbie Gwaltney, Ferndale, Washington, will feature in the upcoming episode. Contestants on Press Your Luck have to avoid the animated character Whammy, who has the power to steal all their winnings and leave them with nothing. They have to be careful, or else they might have to go home empty-handed.

The three players will begin the episode by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Players can then spin to win cash and prizes, trying to avoid Whammy in the process. Players who have encountered Whammy and have zero cash left are eliminated from the show. The winning contestant will move on to the Bonus Round. The final round requires contestants to face Whammy before they can secure the fortune.

Recap of Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 1

The episode started with a lot of enthusiasm as host Elizabeth Banks introduced the show's contestants to viewers. The three contestants who participated in the premiere episode of the ABC show were:

Therapist Gina Mertz (Hometown: Roseville, California) Flight attendant Jordon Friend (Hometown: Sacramento, California) Legal assistant Cathy Adams (Hometown: Tacoma, Washington)

The show started with Gina earning five spins and $12,988 through the spin board and Jordon winning four spins and $10,200. Cathy won seven spins but lost over $13,000 after facing Whammy twice.

The second round saw Cathy winning six spins. She used four spins the first time, earning $34,000. Jordan was eliminated from the show after facing four Whammy and Gina suffered the same fate as well. In the end, Cathy was declared the winner so she moved to the finals with $46,945.

For the Bonus round, Cathy began with six spins and over $20,000, but soon she faced her first Whammy and lost her money. However, she still had the option to "Press Your Luck" to reach $500,000. After three rounds, Cathy earned $2,20,924 but her earnings came down to $0 due to another big Whammy. In the end, she walked away with $3,28,399.

Tune in on Thursday, July 14, to ABC to watch yet another exciting episode of Press Your Luck. Viewers can also watch the show the next day on demand on Hulu or stream the series on FuboTV (free trial).

