What time will Rap Sh!t Season 1 episode 3 air on HBO Max? Release date and more explored

The third episode of HBO's Rap Sh!t season 1 will air on July 28, 2022. The series focuses on two highly talented aspiring rappers from Miami. They set out to form a rap group with ambitions of making it big in the music industry.

The show stars actors Aida Osman and KaMillion in the lead roles, along with a number of supporting actors. With that said, read on to find out the release time of Rap Sh!t season 1 episode 3 on HBO Max, plot, cast, and more details.

Rap Sh!t season 1 episode 3 release time on HBO Max, what to expect, and more details

Rap Sh!t season 1 episode 3 is expected to air on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. The episode is titled Something for the Hood and will have a runtime of 30-32 minutes. The first two episodes of the season brilliantly set the tone.

Episode 1 focuses on Shawna, who desperately wants to make it big in the industry and is currently working at a hotel to pay her bills. It depicts a number of hurdles and challenges that Shawna has to face whilst also showcasing her inner turmoil. Viewers also got to see her reconnect with her school friend Mia, another immensely talented but struggling rapper, who also has a 4-year-old kid.

With some interesting events and arcs opening up in the season premiere, it'll be fascinating to see how the story further pans out in the upcoming episode. Viewers can expect another fun and entertaining episode in Something for the Hood. So far, both the episodes have received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

A quick look at Rap Sh!t trailer, plot, and cast

On July 5, 2022, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for Rap Sh!t. It offers a peek into the characters' dreams and ambitions as they make their foray onto the hip-hop scene. The trailer maintains a fun and comic tone throughout, without compromising on the emotional depths of the storyline.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the series, which states:

''305 we live! HBO Max’s new original series, RAP SHIT, is giving us something for the summer. From executive producer Issa Rae comes a new show that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. Join Shawna and Mia as they try to make it in the rap scene all while staying true to themselves.''

The show stars Aida Osman and KaMillion in the lead roles as Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, respectively. Aida Osman is a noted comedian and actor who's known for her work on Betty and Big Mouth. She made her television acting debut on Rap Sh!t.

KaMillion is known for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 3. Like Osman, Rap Sh!t was KaMillion's first acting role on television.

Rap Sh!t season 1 episode 3 will drop on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

