What time will Reebok Shaq Attaq “Miami” sneakers drop? Release date, order information and more details explored

The Reebok Shaq Attaq sneakers are an iconic shoe line that pays tribute to the legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. Originally released in 1992, these high-top sneakers were designed to meet Shaq's unique needs on the court, while also providing maximum style and comfort.

With its distinctive bold colors and signature "dunkman" logo, the sneaker model quickly became a fan favorite and a staple of the 90s sneaker scene.

On May 12th, Reebok will release “Miami” colorway of the Shaq Attaq sneakers. The sneakers will be available on the brand's official website at 4:00 AM GMT. These kicks are the perfect blend of retro cool and modern design. The price tag for the upcoming Shaq Attaq sneakers will be $180.

Reebok Shaq Attaq “Miami” sneakers will come in bright orange and pink hues

Release Date: 05/12/23

Color: Footwear White/Core Black/Cold Grey 2

Style #: HR0500

The Reebok new "Miami" sneakers are a tribute to the Miami Heat and their alternate Floridian jerseys from their 2006 championship run. They feature a white leather upper with black textured overlays, pink and orange accents on the tongue, eyestays, exposed stitching, and outsole.

The stitching of the mid-foot, tongue tab, and sections of the tread are also in the same pink and orange colorway. The sneakers have a white and black midsole paired with a multi-color outsole.

In 1992, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant and popular players in the NBA, and Reebok was looking to make a splash in the highly competitive sneaker market.

The Shaq Attaq was designed to meet Shaq's unique needs on the court, with a high-top silhouette and a durable leather upper that provided both support and flexibility. The shoe also featured innovative Hexalite cushioning technology, which was designed to absorb shock and provide a comfortable ride.

The sneaker quickly became a hit with basketball fans and sneakerheads alike, thanks to its bold design, signature dunkman logo, and iconic colorways like black and white, blue and white, and red and white. It was also popular off the court, with many fans wearing it as a fashion statement.

The shoe features a high-top design that provides excellent ankle support on the court. The shoe's durable leather upper provides both support and flexibility, ensuring a comfortable fit. It features Reebok's Hexalite cushioning technology, which is designed to absorb shock and provide a comfortable experience.

As for the new pair, Reebok said:

"Shaquille O'Neal has always done it big, from dominating the paint to shattering backboards at will. These Reebok basketball shoes nod to his undeniable power and explosiveness with the kicks that made it all happen. Celebrating 30 years since the original 1992 release, the Shaq Attaq sneakers symbolize how a man carved his way into a legend of the sport."

Reebok has released several updated versions of the Shaq Attaq, including the Modern and the 1.5 model, which features modern materials and design elements while still paying tribute to the original shoe's iconic style.

Today, this model of Reebok remains a beloved classic and a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast. To grab the “Miami” colorways, keep an eye on Reebok.

