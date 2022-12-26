What time will Restaurant: Impossible season 21 episode 1 air on Food Network? Details explored

Restaurant: Impossible season 21 episode 1, titled A Mother's Guilt, will air on Food Network this Thursday, December 29 at 8 pm ET. As usual, fans will be able to watch the episode on Philo and DirecTV Stream after the television premiere.

After featuring in nearly 200 episodes of Restaurant: Impossible, chef Robert Irvine will once again help another chef change her personal attitude and her business style. The chef, who will have two days to pull it off with a limited budget of $10,000, will also try to change her family relations within the given time.

Restaurant: Impossible season 21 episode 1 will see Irvine attempt to save a mother's restaurant

This week on Restaurant: Impossible, chef Robert Irvine will travel to Ash Fork, Arizona, to make some serious changes at Felicia’s restaurant. As a mother, Felicia feels guilty for not spending time with her children. At the same time, she is also ignoring her deteriorating business and her mounting debt. Episode 1 of the series will see Chef Robert help save the exhausted and overworked Ranch House owner's restaurant and family.

Robert Irvine will try to change Felicia’s attitude and improve her business within two days. However, there's a catch--if he fails, the restaurant will have to be closed. To save the business, Robert will change the menu, train the staff, and make some changes to the design.

Restaurant: Impossible will take viewers to Arizona and Hawaii, among other places

Restaurant: Impossible follows Chef Robert Irvine as he takes on the challenge of saving “restaurants from impending failure” by making some big changes. He is the owner of Fresh Kitchen and Pentagon restaurant and has over 25 years of culinary experience. In Irvine’s own words,

“There is so much on the line for these restaurant owners as their businesses are on the brink of collapse. It’s very hard and emotional for the owners to admit they have failed and need help, and to get them back on track they need to hear some hard truths. The transformations go beyond the restaurant, they transform their relationships with their staff, their families, and themselves.”

In the new season, Robert will also go to the Amigo Café in Kayenta, Arizona to save a restaurant whose owner has lost his savings and has fallen sick owing to the stress. The chef will also have to teach the new generation how to run the business to save the owner’s life and improve his health. Other than that, Robert will travel to Sunnyside Café in Williamston, Michigan to save the breakfast joint.

Irvine will then go to Island Kine Grind in Nampa, Hawaii and many other eateries to transform the business and life of many restaurant owners.

Food Network's description of Restaurant: Impossible reads,

"Turning around a failing restaurant is a daunting challenge under the best of circumstances. Attempting to do it in just two days with only $10,000 may be impossible, but that's exactly what Chef Robert Irvine sets out to do in his new Food Network show, Restaurant Impossible. Robert will use a little MacGyver and a lot of muscle to rescue these desperate places from complete collapse."

It further says,

"Can one man, in two days, with $10,000, turn the tide of a failing restaurant and give hope to the owners and their employees? Find out as Robert Irvine takes on Restaurant: Impossible."

Food Network will air fresh episodes of Restaurant: Impossible season 21 every Thursday at 8 pm ET. This season has 15 episodes in total and is produced by Marc Summers.

