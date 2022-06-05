What time will RHOA Season 14, Episode 5 air on Bravo? Drew Sidora drama to take over

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is set to air another dramatic episode on June 5, 2022, at 8/7c on Bravo. The upcoming episode will clear things between Drew Sidora as she apologizes to Shereé Whitfield.

The new episode returns to its old schedule after one week’s break. Last Sunday, an old episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was aired on the network instead of RHOA's new episode, leaving fans annoyed.

All we know about RHOA Season 14 Episode 5

Episode 5 of RHOA will air on Sunday, showing Drew Sidora apologizing to Shereé Whitfield for “talking with her hands.” The official synopsis of the episode, She by Herself, reads:

“As the group celebrates Kandi's Broadway play in New York, the ladies attempt to get to the bottom of Drew's weight-loss business; a date with Tyrone in Philly leaves Sheree's long-distance relationship in peril.”

The preview of the upcoming episode shows Drew Sidora apologizing to Shereé Whitfield for believing in her new assistant’s Anthony tell-tale. While having dinner with all the ladies and their partners, Whitefield talked about how Sidora was reacting to hearing rumors about her from her new assistant. The latter responded and apologized.

However, Whitfield was not convinced by her hand gesture. Sidora clarified that she has a habit of talking with her hands.

Things heated up between the two when Sidora told everyone that her new assistant Antony used to work for Whitfield too, but she allegedly never paid him for his work.

Whitfield denied such allegations, saying that Antony has been gossiping about everyone, including Ralph being gay. When Sidora heard about it, she immediately put her assistant on probation.

The preview also shows ladies going out to celebrate Kandi's Broadway play and putting her gift to the test. Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's marital issues will also center the new episode. The couple has been bickering over Tucker's New Jersey property and his role in Kandi's professional success.

Episode 5 of the show was supposed to air last Sunday, but viewers saw a rerun of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. RHOA went for a one-week break without telling the reason but is now airing its new episode on June 5.

RHOA Season 14 Episode 4 recap

Episode 4, titled Big Apple Squabbles, saw the ladies watching Kandi's Broadway show. And without missing the opportunity, Kandi uses the trip as an opportunity to market her Bedroom Kandi s*x toys. The synopsis of the episode read:

"The ladies travel to the Big Apple for Kandi's Broadway show, but her gift bag generates unexpected buzz with her single friends; a condo reveals the cracks in Kandi and Tucker's s relationship; Drew and Ralph attempt to repair their own marital woes."

On the journey, couples trade crazy sex stories for a chance at the best room. The group also visits Todd’s New Jersey condo, exposing the cracks in Kandi and Tucker’s relationship. Meanwhile, Marlo was seen building a new home for her and her nephews.

Tune in on Sunday to watch the new episode and the ladies' new drama on RHOA after a weeklong break on Bravo TV.

