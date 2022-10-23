What time will RHOP season 7 episode 3 air? Release date, plot and more explored 

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode will feature cast members navigating personal relationships and friendships as well as managing their professional commitments. While some will be seen sharing laughter on screen, others will indulge in some much-needed drama for viewers.

RHOP season 7 has been full of drama since its premiere, and the ladies on the show have constantly been involved in fights and arguments. Cast members include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface.”

What can one expect from RHOP season 7 episode 3?

Episode 3 of RHOP will continue to showcase new as well as unresolved conflicts amongst the ladies. While some women deal with personal issues in their marriage and fight health concerns, others have clear differences that need to be resolved. Overall, the cast is here to give viewers their required dose of entertainment for the week.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Robyn loses her cool with Wendy and accuses her of being phony when it comes to Mia's alleged health scare; Gizelle's allegations against Chris leave Candiace furious; Robyn asks Juan for a prenup, but things don't go as planned."

As per the preview clips released by the show on their social media accounts, the ladies have a lot coming their way. RHOP star Wendy went to the doctor's clinic after realizing that she was suffering from hair loss. In a confessional, she said:

"I've started losing hair after [giving birth to] Kam. I've ignored it for a long time, but now it's definitely getting worse."

After checking on a few symptoms that she was struggling with, the doctor revealed that Wendy was not able to cope with stress and that it was taking away the nutrients from her follicle. The reality star reflected on her highly hectic life, managing kids, and her professional projects.

In another confessional, the RHOP star said:

"All I know is stress. All I grew up around is watching my mom operate under stress, and that's the only way to live."

Meanwhile, Robyn asked her husband Juan Dixon for a prenup ahead of plans to get married for a second time. The duo were married together for seven years before they split, but are now looking to give the marriage a second chance.

Juan, however, felt that it was unnecessary for the RHOP star to ask for one when she didn't do the same the first time they got married. He also stressed that he had nothing to worry about as he makes more money than her.

Robyn sat down with Candiace and husband Chris Bassett to discuss Gizelle's accusations. The latter had accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable at the previous season's reunion, after Ashley brought up the issue of him texting her in the middle of the night. Robyn agreed that there was no ill-intention behind the same, while Candiace revealed that "Gizelle was dead to her."

Season 7 of RHOP is getting more heated with every new episode. This is just the beginning, and as the season progresses, viewers will be sure to witness intense arguments, fights, and misunderstandings between the cast members.

Tune in to the new episode of RHOP this Sunday on Bravo.

