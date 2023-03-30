What time will RHUGT season 3 episode 4 air on Peacock? Release date and time schedule of all episodes explored

The latest installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3, is set to return with another episode this week. So far, the show has aired the first three episodes together and will release a single episode on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

In the upcoming episodes, the rest of the housewives will take turns planning the days one by one, starting with Porsha with her field day full of challenges. However, as Leah said in the trailer, "It's eight housewives in a foreign country," a lot of drama and confrontations are to be expected.

RHUGT season three episode four will be available to stream on Thursday, March 30, followed by a new episode every week until April 20, 2023.

When do the next RHUGT season 3 episodes air?

The housewives have all settled well in Thailand and spent the last few days relaxing, fighting, and dancing. In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock show, two more housewives will be seen stepping up to plan their days.

In episode 3, Porsha gets the girls together for a field day full of challenges. However, considering how the previous episode ended, getting along with one another might very possibly be the biggest challenge that the cast faces.

Next up is Gizelle from Real Housewives of Potomac as she plans on getting the ladies in a celebratory mood by putting together a Mardi Gras-themed dinner.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Porsha hosts a field day with different challenges for the ladies; it's all fun and games until the scorpions come out, forcing the women to answer some prickly questions; Gizelle hosts a Mardi Gras-themed dinner."

RHUGT season 3 episode 4 will air on March 30, 2023, followed by a new episode each week. Episode 5 will release on April 6, 2023, episode 6 on April 13, 2023, and the final episode will be released on April 20, 2023.

What happened in the previous episodes of the show?

RHUGT dropped its first three episodes last week on March 23, 2023. While some housewives wanted to settle in and relax, others had very different plans.

Heather Gay stirred up drama as soon as she entered the villa. Heather told cast member Leah McSweeney that she wanted to be supportive of the latter's sobriety but also wished to drink. This was followed by Heather trying to encourage the other housewives to get Leah drunk even though Heather had read Leah's book that detailed her sobriety journey.

However, that wasn't all as Gay was in the spotlight once again, this time for her friendship with Jen Shah when Gizelle asked the former questions about Jen. Heather's ultimate response was that she was there for her friend but never stood by her actions. The RHOSLC alum's cousin Whitney, who is also on the show, admitted to feeling that her relationship with Heather was hampered due to the former's equation with Jen.

While the RHUGT season 3 cast feuded quite a bit in the first three episodes, episode 3 saw the biggest blowout yet, which involved nearly everyone on the show. Alexia put together a yacht day for the housewives so she could “bring Miami to them,” but her plan was quickly ruined when the cast members started yelling and fighting.

Porsha asked Leah McSweeney if she wanted to leave and she, later on, brought it up with her and Gizelle as the RHOP cast member had previously asked her if she wanted to be on the trip. While Candiance Bassett tried to stand up for her friend, Porsha came for her, accusing her of being shady when she planned dinner the previous night.

Tune in on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:01 am ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHUGT season 3.

Poll : 0 votes