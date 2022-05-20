What time will Ricky Gervais: Supernature air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Ricky Gervais, the acclaimed comedian, is returning with his new show Supernature, four years after the premiere of Ricky Gervais: Humanity on Netflix.

Netflix revealed that Ricky's second special will air later this month, his most recent project with the streaming platform being the last season of his dark-comedy series Afterlife which released earlier this year in January. You can watch the new comedy special on Tuesday, May 24, at 3:00 am ET only on Netflix.

This article will go through all the details of the upcoming Netflix comedy special, including its release date, plot, and more.

When will Ricky Gervais' Supernature premiere on Netflix?

Ricky Gervais' second comedy special will premiere worldwide exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, May 24, at 3:00 am ET.

What to expect from Ricky Gervais' Supernature?

In his second Netflix special, Gervais walks us through the rules of comedy, one of which appears to entail irony. He also tells the audience about how he spoils his cat, and dismisses supernatural claims saying that nature is super enough. Here is the official synopsis,

"Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special."

The release of Supernature follows the postponement of his tour of the same name owing to the pandemic. He finished the first half of his gigs before the spread of the disease, and then returned to the road eighteen months later to finish the rest of the show and tape the comedy special. He donated most of the money he earned from the tickets of the Supernature tour to three animal charities, which amounted to a whopping £427,243.42.

Commenting on the nature of his performance, Ricky told Deadline,

“I’m actually putting more in to the show to keep it fresh and this spate of gigs are the best gigs I’ve ever done. I don’t know whether that’s because I’ve been doing the same stand-up for longer than I ever have before and I keep rewriting it and keep folding the samurai sword. If you do the same gig 50 times, it’s better than if you did it 10. Even if you don’t change the material, you do it better. But you do change. It evolves so it is better.”

Supernature trailer breakdown

In the trailer that accompanied the official announcement of the show, Gervais teaches the audience about irony.

Gervais points out that there are plenty of female comedians who are truly funny, but instead of mentioning some of today's hilarious stars like Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, or Kate McKinnon, he goes completely silent. As the audience laughs, he affirms his lesson in irony. He says that in order to be humorous, one has to sometimes say the wrong thing on stage to garner laughs from an audience who knows what is appropriate. Before he finishes the joke, he puts the audience to the test hinting again that women aren't amusing in general, and then springs a gotcha on them.

Don't forget to watch Supernature exclusively on Netflix from May 24, 2022, 3:00 am ET.

