What time will RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Episode 3 air? Plot, release date and more about Paramount+ show

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Episode 3 will premiere on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on Paramount+, and you can count on seeing an intense battle between the Queens. The season features eight winners from previous seasons competing to be the "Queen of All Queens" for a $200,000 prize.

For the first time in the history of the franchise, no Queen will be eliminated from the show during the season. The show, featuring winners from previous seasons, will instead follow more of a ranking methodology.

All about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Episode 3

The upcoming episode will air on Friday, May 27, with a new design challenge. The theme of Episode 3 will be Fortune Ball, and the queens will be seen competing against each other in eclectic and fashionable outfits. However, Shea Couleé will not be able to earn a star as she was blocked by Jinkx Monsoon.

As mentioned before, the format of this season is a little different. Each week, contestants will compete in different challenges and the two best performers will receive a Legendary Legend Star. The winners of the Legendary Star will then participate in a lip-sync battle to establish the ultimate winner of the episode who will not only receive a cash tip of $10,000 but also get the power to block a fellow queen from receiving the star in next week's set of challenges.

The finale of the season will see four Queens with the most stars compete in a last lip-sync battle for the crown and the cash prize.

The participants of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 include Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monét X Change, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, and Jaida Essence Hall. RuPaul hosts All Stars 7 while Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Michelle Visage are the returning judges.

Naomi Campbell, Cameron Diaz, Nikki Glaser, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Hannah Einbinder, Ronan Farrow, Tove Lo, Ben Platt, and Orville Peck will join the show as guest judges along with Nancy Pelosi, Lady Bunny, and Vanna White at different points in the season.

What happened in the first two episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7?

Last week’s double-feature premiere was quite exciting. Cameron Diaz and Daphne Guinness were the guest judges in episodes 1 and 2 respectively.

The mini-challenge round in Episode 1, Reading is Fundamental, saw Jinkx Monsoon being declared the winner with a $2,500 cash tip. Monét X Change, and Shea Couleé were announced as the winners of the main challenge and they received one star each. The Queens then competed in a lip sync battle on the song Old MacDonald by Ella Fitzgerald and Shea Couleé emerged as the ultimate winner. Shea blocked Trinity the Tuck from getting a star in the upcoming episode.

Jinkx and Trinity the Tuck won the runway theme, The Pleather Principle, in Episode 2, but the star was only awarded to Jinkx as Trinity the Tuck was blocked in Episode 1 by Shea. After a lip sync battle on Adele's Rumour Has It, Jinkx was announced the winner, who then blocked Shea from getting a star in Episode 3.

Tune in on Friday, May 27, to Paramount+ to see more enthralling performances by the Queens on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee