What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 7 air? Plot, release date and more about TLC’s show

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 7 will air at 10.00 PM ET on July 18, 2022, on TLC. The new episode will show couples doubting their relationships and future with their prospective partners.

The synopsis of the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 7 reads:

“The Merrifields move into a new house as doubt looms about Roberta; the Epps are divided on sex and dating; Sidian worries if Arielle is the one to join their family; Danielle is taken aback when she learns what is needed of her to join the Davises.”

All about Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 7

In Monday’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, The couples will be seen questioning their choices. Season 4 features the following unions:

Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis

Steve and Brenda Foley

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield

Sidian and Tosha Jones

Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps

In the preview clip, India expresses that she doesn't want the third sister wife to stay with them, believing they can't co-exist under one roof. Even Taryn agrees with her and believes the third wife shouldn't immediately move into the house as developing a relationship takes time.

India even suggests that if the third wife moves in, one of the sister wives should leave and live in some nearby place. This statement surprised Marcus, triggering him to revisit his past problems with India.

Recap of episode 6 of Seeking Sister Wife

In the most recent episode, Danielle and Garrick shifted into their new home while Lea decided not to be their sister-wife. The lattermost believed she deserved something better.

The ex-couples were perplexed about the situation as they reckoned Lea was the perfect choice to be their sister’s wives, but her decision left Danielle in tears. However, fans applauded Lea’s judgment of not being in a polygamous relationship with the Merrifields.

Lea reached the decision after realizing that it was a one-way relationship where things had to be done "Garrick’s way or the highway." The episode description reads:

"The Davises take Danielle on a weekend trip to see how she gels with the group. The Foleys tell Steve's kids about April. Sidian Jones visits Arielle in the Philippines, while India Epps faces criticism about her lifestyle on her birthday."

Meanwhile, April and Jennifer took Danielle to lunch and were happy to see her not being jealous of others. The Foleys travel to Texas to meet Steve’s children, who he shared with his ex-wife, while his daughter Jayden tells him to divorce his current wife as their relationship was disgusting.

Taryn plans to keep his husband Marcus’ relationship with their potential sister Bina a secret as the lattermost thinks India is very possessive of Marcus. Tosha allowed Sidian to sleep with Arielle on his trip to the Philippines. Meanwhile, Nick and Danielle talk about having more sister wives in the near future.

Tune in on Monday on TLC to watch all the new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife to find out if Marcus would agree with India or not.

