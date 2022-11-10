What time will Siesta Key: Miami Moves Season 5 Episode 3 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more explored

The third episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to air on MTV on Thursday, November 10, at 8 pm ET. The new episode is going to be intense as time is ticking for Sam to make his final decision on Meghan's ultimatum.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Ask Your Best Friend, reads:

"Juliette finds out that Meghan has been spreading a rumor about her relationship; and Sam sabotages himself when he is pressured to decide what to do about the ultimatum.”

All about episode 3 of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5

The upcoming episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves on Thursday will see Sam in a tight spot after Megan gives him an ultimatum to ask Jordana to move out. She wants them to be exclusive, and Sam is not sure what to do or how to face the situation. Megan feels insecure about their budding relationship, which is why she wants Sam to decide.

Sam is hesitant to ask Jordana to move out as she has moved from Siesta Key to Miami to be with her best friend. His friends don’t want to meddle in the situation either, as they think the two might have a relationship in the future.

Meghan's insecurity is due to Sam booking a BBL surgery for Jordana and even going to a doctor's appointment with her. Post-surgery, Sam helped his best friend recover by gifting her a teddy bear and making her ramen.

But when Sam sent his best friend a video in front of Meghan, saying he felt weird partying without her, Meghan was appalled. Later, when Sam left Meghan alone at the party to meet Jordana, as she was not answering his texts, Meghan could not take anymore and ended up giving the ultimatum.

In the last episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette made amends with Meghan and sympathized with her about the whole situation. The two even buried the hatchet.

However, in the upcoming Siesta Key: Miami Moves episode, Meghan will create problems between Juliette and her boyfriend, Clark Drum. Juliette will be taken aback when she comes to know that it's a rumor by Meghan that is creating a rift in her relationship.

Last season too, Juliette and Meghan did not see eye to eye, but this season of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, they both have a lot in common, especially regarding Sam's friendship with Jordana. Juliette even dealt with the same issue while dating Sam.

Despite making amends, the two will fight again in the new episode about the rumor. In the new season of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette is very focused on her swimsuit company JMP The Label. But her friends are not very happy with her changed behavior as she does not give them any time or ask about their well-being. They think she has changed a lot since moving to Miami.

In the previous episode, Amanda and Chloe voiced their concerns, where the former said she was annoyed that Juliette did not ask about her health despite knowing she was ill. Meanwhile, Chloe said she was angry with her for not attending her brand launch party in Siesta Key.

Tune in to MTV on Thursday, November 10, to watch the new episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves.

Poll : 0 votes