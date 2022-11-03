What time will Siesta Key: Miami Moves Season 5 Episode 2 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more explored

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to air its second episode this week and the tensions are high.

Juliette is taking a step back from Chloe and Amanda as the two haven’t been the most supportive of her new relationship. They seemingly believe that Clarke not wanting to film means that he’s hiding something.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Juliette continues to shut out Chloe and Amanda as JMP the Label evolves; between Meghan's ultimatum and Jordana's BBL, Sam's attention is split; Brandon is given a shot at proving himself in front of a music industry legend."

The upcoming episode, titled, You Are in a Huge Pond Now, is set to air on November 3, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves?

The episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves will see the aftermath of Meghan giving Sam an ultimatum about his friendship with Jordana. The former gave the ultimatum and told Sam that he either has to stop living with Jordana or end his relationship with her.

In a clip uploaded to YouTube, Sam speaks to his parents about the situation. He tells his parents that the two get along well but that Meghan expressed to him that she isn’t comfortable with him living with Jordana.

He further said:

"She gave me this ultimatum. She wants Jordana out and we have to be exclusive."

Sam’s father chimes in saying that he’s never heard of anyone giving Sam an ultimatum, including his parents. His mother said that maybe Meghan feels threatened by their friendship but that's too bad.

Meanwhile, Sam said that he doesn't like being told what to do and that he enjoys living with Jordana.

His mother tells him that it’s his house and that he has every right to make his decisions.

Jordana, Sam, and Meghan are seen having a conversation. Meghan tells her that it’s a little weird that her boyfriend is funding her business and buying her teddy bears and flowers. Jordana explains to her that there’s nothing going on between them, but Meghan expresses how the situation annoys and upsets her.

In the season premiere, Sam was seen spending time with Meghan, someone who he’s been seeing since he broke up with Juliette.

However, the two haven’t been exclusive and Sam’s and Jordana’s friendship seems to be getting in the way, again. Additionally, the fact that he is paying for her BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) only made matters worse.

It looks like Sam and Meghan have called it quits. The Siesta Key: Miami Moves trailer showed Juliette yelling at Meghan about interfering in her relationship. In the trailer, Meghan said that Clarke keeps trying to get with her and she won’t let him.

This was followed by an argument between Juliette and her, as the reality star said:

"You keep bouncing from guy to guy across the house."

More about Siesta Key: Miami Moves

Siesta Key: Miami Moves follows the lives of Juliette Porter and her group of friends, including her ex-boyfriend Sam. Before season five, the show was shot in Siesta Key but changed its location as the cast wanted to move on to bigger things.

The show is set to bring back some infamous cast members who previously left the show amidst drama and controversy, including Cara Geswelli and Chloe Long.

Tune in on Thursday, November 3, at 8 pm ET to see what happens next on Siesta Key: Miami Moves.

