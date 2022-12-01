What time will Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 5 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 5, titled We Gotta Put on a Good Show, will air on MTV on Thursday, December 1 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be released on the MTV network's website and Fubo TV a day after it airs on television. The airing of episode 5 of the popular reality show was earlier postponed by a week due to Thanksgiving.

In the upcoming episode, Juliette will confront her boyfriend Clark about the flirting allegations made by Meghan against him. The conversation, however, is likely not to be featured on the show since Clark has refused to face the cameras. Apart from this, Juliette will attempt to leave a mark on the Miami swimsuit week with her own bathing suit brand, JMP.

The episode description for Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 5 reads as:

"As Juliette prepares for "Miami Swim Week," the pressure is on to make JMP the Label successful; Jordana faces criticism when friends worry that Sam's lifestyle is corrupting her; Kelsey visits Miami and begins to fix her friendship."

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 4?

The official description for episode 4 read as:

"Juliette seeks the truth regarding Meghan's rumour that Clark flirts with her. Sam and Jordana are forced to deal with the aftermath of their scandalous kiss. Lexie and Mike's relationship crumbles as gossip about inappropriate behaviour emerges."

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Jordana informed Mike about a rumor spreading on Reddit that Lexie was cheating on him and that she was seen hanging out with another man in a nearby club. This hurt Mike as his and Lexie's relationship was already not going strong.

He revealed that he would now not feel guilty for cheating on Lexie. Amanda confessed that she and Mike flirted with each other at a party.

Juliette hung out with her friends and informed them that she would be busy for the upcoming two weeks for her fashion show. She was also curious to learn if Meghan was speaking the truth about Clark flirting with her. Juliette's friend Sophie, who was also at the party, revealed that Clark was trying to get Meghan drunk and his hand was on her shoulders.

Juliette felt that it was not something flirty, but Sophie clarified that the situation could not be misread. Sophie stated that Clark was indeed up to something sketchy.

What can you expect from Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 5?

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Jordana's friends will visit her in Miami. Jordana, who lives with Sam in Miami, is also starting a business with him. During their visit, Jordana's friends will confront her about her "partying" lifestyle as Sam continues to pay for Jordana's expenses, including her BBL operation.

Kelsey Owens will also try to reconnect with the cast after her previous fights. As fans of the show might be aware, Kelsey will not be seen on many episodes this season. She had previously informed viewers in an Instagram post that she was "fired" from the show after shooting her last scene in a strip club in season 5.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves features some of the older cast members moving to Miami to build new relationships and achieve big career goals. Some new people will also be introduced in the series. Fresh episodes of the show premiere on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

