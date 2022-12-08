What time will Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6, titled This TV Show Changed You, will air on MTV this Thursday, December 8 at 8 PM ET. Fans can also watch the one-hour-long episode on Hulu and MTV's website one day after the television broadcast.

The new episode will mark Madisson Hausburg's first appearance this season. In the previous season of the show, Madisson lost her unborn baby just two weeks before the delivery date because of a rare complication. At the time, Madisson and her husband Ish had shared that they were going to a support group. Fans will now see the couple trying to cope with their loss.

The episode description reads,

"Juliette's ready for a holiday after Swim Week, but she finds out that's the wrong move; Cara launches her jewellery line, but her fight with Jordana weighs on her; Madisson visits to receive support from her friends as she grieves."

What to expect from Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6?

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette will find herself at odds with her PR team after announcing that she wants to go on a vacation. Juliette was last seen working hard on the Miami Swim Week fashion show and now wants to take a few days off. However, her PR team will tell her that it would not be a good idea to travel right after such an important show.

In a preview, Lexie and Mike can be seen fighting each other over a Reddit rumor which claimed that Lexie was cheating on Mike. This might further complicate things between the friend group since Lexie dumped Mike the previous week.

Meanwhile, Cara will launch her new jewelry line called "The Same Circle". Jordana and Cara will also be seen fighting as Cara had previously left Sam and Jordana's house in a hurry after packing her bags.

At the time, Cara said that she could not live in such a messy house with parties every night, but Jordana misunderstood the situation, feeling that Cara left her alone.

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 5?

The MTV description for episode 5 of the popular reality series reads,

"As Juliette prepares for "Miami Swim Week," the pressure is on to make JMP the Label successful; Jordana faces criticism when friends worry that Sam's lifestyle is corrupting her; Kelsey visits Miami and begins to fix her friendship."

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Lexie told Mike that he treated her more like a friend than his own girlfriend. She decided to break up with him and stormed out of the restaurant. Later on, Mike blocked Lexie on social media, which got her more upset as the duo had been friends for years before starting to date.

Sam met Meghan at a restaurant and told her that there was nothing going on between him and Jordana. Meghan, however, felt that Sam would have dated Jordana early on if he was not in a relationship with other girls. She told Sam that he was still in denial. Jordana, on the other hand, was questioned by her friends about her decision to stay with Sam.

Kelsey walked in Juliette's fashion show, which was a great success. At the end of the episode, Juliette reflected back on how far her business had come.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

