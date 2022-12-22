What time will Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 8 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and details explored

Siesta Key: Miami Moves returns with another episode this week, and Juliette, who is back in town after a trip to Greece, finds herself in unfamiliar territory as a lot has changed among her friends. Meanwhile, Jordana and Madisson talk about collaborating on a children’s book.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled He's Never Picked You, reads:

"When Juliette returns from Greece, she discovers how much has changed with her friends; Jordana's mum visits; Sam strives to show her how much Jordana means to him; Kelsey has big news about her future with the group."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves' upcoming episode will air on Thursday, December 22, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Jordana and Madisson discuss working together in the upcoming episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to return with another episode this week, and two co-stars will be seen bonding with each other. Grief often brings people closer together, and in the upcoming segment, two people who are deeply affected by it discuss collaborating on a new project in order to help themselves heal.

In September 2021, Madisson gave birth to a stillborn baby and has been open about her feelings in order to help others with the same experience feel less alone.

Madisson made her first appearance on Siesta Key: Miami Moves in episode 6 and opened up to Kelsey about not being social since she lost Elliot. Her friends jumped in to support her in every way they could. This, in turn, led Madisson to a psychic, who told her that her son was looking at her in a protective way and does not understand what happened.

Madisson later opened up about writing children’s books and letters in order to heal.

In the upcoming episode, He's Never Picked You, Madisson reaches out to Jordana for her help with the book. She tells Barnes that Jordana was among the few people she knew who'd experienced grief.

She further added:

"I think it is such a unique experience that I had no idea about."

Madisson tells her Siesta Key: Miami Moves co-star about her idea and describes it as a children’s book which will also be “like a love letter to Elliot.” The star further added that it will be a really raw and passionate piece and asks Jordana if she’ll be interested in illustrating the book. The proposition leaves Jordana teary-eyed, who says:

"You’re so strong for doing this and I’m more than honored to do anything you ask me."

In Siesta Key season 4, Jordana hosted her first-ever art show and dedicated it to her late brother Brenden Barnes, who'd passed away during a hit-and-run in January 2011, when he was just 15 years old. During her speech at the art show, Jordana thanked everyone for putting aside their differences and being there for her.

She added:

"My brother was a big part of my art too. I miss him every day and every time I see a butterfly I think of him. That’s why I wanted to dedicate this show to him."

Grief is a constant and exhausting process, and together, the Siesta Key: Miami Moves stars have embarked on a journey to help themselves and others who may have also experienced it.

Tune in on December 22, at 8 pm ET on MTV to see what happens in the upcoming episode of the show.

