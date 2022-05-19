What time will Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 23 air? Release date, Madisson’s wedding storyline and more explored

Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 23 is all set to air on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 9/8c on MTV. Things will become tense between Juliette and Sam amid Madisson's wedding to her fiancé Ish Soto in the upcoming episode.

Season 4 of the popular show debuted on March 10, 2022, and it features a group of young adults navigating their relationships, friendships, and heartbreaks "in their beachside hometown in Florida.”

All about Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 23

The upcoming episode of Season 4, titled You’re Moving?, will air on Thursday, May 19. The official description of the episode reads:

“Tension between Team Juliette and Team Sam threatens to disrupt Madisson's wedding; Juliette starts to figure out the next big step for JMP but is overwhelmed by the pressure; Sam contemplates a fresh start elsewhere.”

Madisson and Ish Soto got engaged in August 2020. They were very excited to get married, but had to postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality TV star previously expressed her desire to get married to Ish Soto, who is a former producer of the MTV reality show, on Siesta Key as she considers it her home. She mentioned in NECN's REALITEA with Derek Z in 2020:

“Right now, I'm leaning towards Siesta Key. It's home, it's beautiful. My family and friends are here. I'm thinking of doing a Siesta Key wedding, but we'll see.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2021, and their wedding will most likely be shown in the upcoming episode of Season 4. Madisson was previously seen going ring-shopping with her girl gang on the reality show.

Recap and about the show

The previous episode of Season 4 titled Where's the Popcorn, which aired on May 12, saw Juliette having a rough time with Sam as she tried to mend things with him. The episode description read:

“Juliette tries to be civil with Sam, but Meghan's return and Mike's insults push her to the limit; Amanda's dad's health scare makes her reprioritize life; Garrett's plans to live with Kenna threatens his friendship with Will.”

Season 4 features Garrett Miller, Chloe Trautman, Kelsey Owens, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Juliette Porter, Sam Logan, and Alex Kompothecras as the main cast members of the show.

The show is executive produced by Tom Danon, Gary Kompothecras, Warren Skeels, Kevin Lopez, Daniel Blau Rogge, and Cecily Deutsch among others. It is produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films.

Tune in to MTV on Thursday, May 19, to watch the latest drama among the show's cast. Viewers can also watch the show on Paramount+.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee