What time will Silo Episode 3 release on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

Episode 3 of Silo will be released on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. The dystopian drama is based on a series of novels titled the Wool series written by author Hugh Howey. The story is set in the future when the Earth becomes inhospitable. To combat this problem, human beings are forced to reside in a giant silo that is buried deep in the ground.

The show's assembled cast includes Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, David Oyelowo as Holston, Rashida Jones as Allison, David Oyelowo as Holston, Common as Sims, Tim Robbins as Bernard, and Harriet Walter as Martha Walker. A number of prominent actors even appear in guest roles.

Will Silo Episode 3 on Apple TV+ see Mayor Jahns clashing with Bernard?

The upcoming episode of Silo is titled Machines. It's written by Norwegian film director Morten Tyldum.

Its official synopsis according to Apple TV+ reads:

"In her hunt for a new sheriff, Mayor Jahns clashes with Bernard. Juliette strikes a deal to keep the generator running."

Mayor Jahns is desperately looking for a new sheriff to protect her home but in doing so, she will run into some major trouble with Bernard. Meanwhile, in order to keep the generator of the Silo running, Juliette will strike a major deal.

What happened in Silo Episode 4?

The previous episode of the dystopian drama was titled Holston's Pick. It was directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jessica Blaire & Cassie Pappas.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Juliette, an engineer, pieces together what might have led to a co-worker's mysterious death."

The entire episode followed an engineer named Juliette investigating the mysterious death of a co-worker. The deeper she dug the more she discovered the truth about her home and how dangerous her habitat was.

What is Silo on Apple TV+ about?

Created by Graham Yost, Silo was filmed majorly in the United Kingdom. The official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ reads:

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences."

It continues:

"Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

The long list of executive producers of the show includes Ingrid Escajeda, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan, Hugh Howey, Nina Jack, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, and Graham Yost.

In an interview with UPROXX, show lead Rebecca Ferguson explained the reason she was drawn to the show's script. She said:

"I don’t know if I go for sci-fi. It comes to me. I think maybe the world intrigues me because it’s an endless pit of imagination. Someone asked me what my favorite story was as a little child; it was Alice in Wonderland, it was Alice Through the Looking Glass, and it was The Secret Garden. It was all of these imaginative worlds where I was small, where I [didn’t mean] much in this bigger world.

Ferguson revealed that Alice in Wonderland was her favorite story as a child and she loved the concept of imaginary worlds.

