What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 14 air on TLC? Tense conversation, release date and more 

Following Christine's departure, TLC's popular show Sister Wives is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats by constantly hinting at another divorce for Kody. A new episode of the show, titled Which Wife is Next? (season 17, episode 14) will air on TLC this Sunday, December 11, at 10 pm ET.

Fans can watch the one-hour-long episode on TLC Go one day after the television broadcast.

The episode will feature the Browns discussing the future of their polygamous family after Kody's divorce from Christine. Janelle and Kody, who have been at odds for several months over the ordeal, might finally reach breaking point and fight each other.

TLC's description for the episode reads:

"While Christine settles into her new life in Utah, the remaining wives and Kody have another tense conversation at Robyn's; Janelle feels Kody is making her choose between him and her kids, and they reach a breaking point."

What to expect from Sister Wives season 17 episode 14?

This week's episode of Sister Wives will showcase an important conversation about the family ties of the Browns. Meri will confess that while she sees a lot of parallels between her and Christine's marital relations, she will be there for Kody for the next 20 years.

In a preview, Meri says that even after six years of their separation, she would not give up on Kody. On the other hand, Kodi is seen reminding viewers that Meri is not his wife anymore.

Janelle will reveal that she feels divided up between her family and her kids, as her children do not want to spend time with Kody. She will leave the house mid-conversation, much to Kody's disappointment.

Later on, Kody will also tell viewers about the burden of being in a loveless "polygamous" marriage. As usual, Robyn will tell her sister wives that Kody is just angry and hurt by the divorce, and that is the reason he is being rude to his other wives.

Fans might also catch a glimpse of Christine's new house in Utah, without Kody or any of her sister wives.

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 episode 13

TLC's description for the episode read:

"Now that Christine has left the family, big problems with Kody and Janelle's marriage bubble to the surface; before they can address them, however, Kody and Robyn both get COVID-19; Robyn ends up in the hospital wondering if she's going to survive."

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody met Janelle in a restaurant to discuss how to celebrate Thanksgiving together as a family. Janelle suggested that she should visit her sons for the festival. This upset Kody as he felt that Janelle was making many "single lady" decisions.

He compared her to his fourth wife Robyn, who was always loyal to him and was always kind to the family. This hurt Janelle and she stated that she was always independent, which worked for many years in their marriage.

The couple then argued about their marital problems. Later in the episode, Robyn and Kody tested positive for Covid despite their strict protocols.

TLC airs fresh episodes of Sister Wives every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes