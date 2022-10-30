What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 8 air on TLC? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Episode 8 of Sister Wives season 17 will air on TLC on Sunday, October 30 at 10 pm ET. Fans will also be able to watch the episode on TLC Go one day after the television premiere, i.e. on Monday, October 31.

After many divorce discussions and arguments, Christine will finally pack Kody's things from her house and load them into his car. She will also make plans with Kody on how to divide the assets equally. Meri and Robyn will be seen being concerned about the family's uncertain future.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Kody deals with the divorce fallout as Christine prepares to leave Flagstaff. Meri and Robyn have a heart-to-heart about the future of the family, and Ysabel heads off to college."

Christine to propose a different divorce settlement to Kody in Sister Wives season 17 episode 8

This week on Sister Wives, Meri and Robyn will have a discussion on Kody staying at the latter's house more than any other wife and Robyn will wonder how long Meri can hold on to a marriage like that. She will also be seen confessing that when she married Kody, she did not want a romantic relationship, but a good father for her three kids.

The sister wives will also wonder if Kody would have been a good "Brother Husband" if the tables were turned. Kody will reveal that he would probably not have done any work and played with others the whole day if that was the situation.

Other than that, Christine and Kody's daughter Ysabel will head off to North Carolina to attend college. Christine will pack Kody's stuff out of her own house and will propose a different divorce settlement to him.

She will ask him to take away her community land in exchange for the entire proceeds from her own house instead of splitting things equally.

Truely's take on the divorce in Sister Wives season 17 episode 7

Last week on Sister Wives, Christine's youngest daughter Truely revealed that even though she was upset about her parents' divorce when she first found out, she had noticed some signs that Christine was not happy with her marriage. She was hurt to be the last one to find out about the divorce, which felt like a betrayal.

Truely wanted more time to adjust to the moving situation. Kody felt that Christine was very unfair to him and had marginalized him in front of the kids. Truely revealed that Kody did not have a conversation with her about the divorce and just acknowledged that she knew about it.

The episode description read:

"Kody feels conflicted officiating a wedding while going through a divorce; Christine and Janelle are floored as Kody breaks COVID protocols for his friend but not his family; Kody and Christine argue over selling her house and the custody agreement."

Kody also asked Christine to draw up a child custody agreement for the younger kids or the state could take them away from her. Christine did not want to involve lawyers in the separation but was forced to do so by Kody.

Kody later went to Texas to attend and officiate his friend's wedding. Ysabel was hurt by this as Kody did not accompany her during her surgery but was now traveling to another state for a wedding.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

