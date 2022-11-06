What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 9 air? Plot, release date, and more about TLC show

Episode 9 of Sister Wives season 17 will air on TLC on Sunday, November 6, at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on TLC Go one day after the television premiere, on November 7.

After waiting for a long time and many child custody discussions, Christine will have one last discussion with her sister wives before leaving Kody and moving to Utah. Kody will also divorce another wife after not having marital relations with her.

The description of episode 9, titled A Polygamist Divorce, reads,

"After dropping off Ysabel in North Carolina, Christine tells her emotional sister wives that her house is under contract and she's moving to Utah in a week. Then, Kody reveals that he no longer considers himself married to Meri."

What to expect from Sister Wives season 17 episode 9?

Christine will finally say goodbye to her former sister wives and ex-husband Kody. While discussing their issues, Robyn will call Christine a liar as she blames Kody's kids for supporting her while making up her mind on whether or not to leave Kody.

Christine will reveal that "several of Kody's children" asked her why she was not happy in Las Vegas with Kody and supported her during the move. Robyn feels that Christine is lying and will confront her about the same as she has seen them having a fun time in Las Vegas.

Christine will also try to convince the audience that she is not a fraud for promoting polygamy for so many years and then leaving it. She will explain how Kody played favorites with his wives, and how the situation impacted her kids.

Kody has been staying with Robyn for the past 3 years and did not visit his daughter Ysabel while she was in surgery during the pandemic, but was seen enjoying a wedding party.

Meri and Kody will finally call it quits after Kody revealed on previous episodes that his relationship with his oldest wife was amiable but unfulfilled. Their relationship has been shaky ever since Meri cheated on Kody with another "man" online, which later turned out to be a woman catfishing Meri.

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 8?

Last week on Sister Wives, Meri and Robyn discussed how Kody would react if the tables were turned and if he was one of the brother husbands. Kody said that he and the other brother-husband would have probably played video games all day, without doing any work.

Meri felt that Christine was her friend and was angry at her for leaving her alone.

The episode description reads,

"Kody deals with the divorce fallout as Christine prepares to leave Flagstaff. Meri and Robyn have a heart-to-heart about the future of the family, and Ysabel heads off to college."

Robyn admitted that she was struggling with Kody as he was amidst a messy divorce with Christine. She wanted Kody to remember that he was still married to other women and had to overcome his anger. Christine took her daughters Ysabel and Truely on a cross country trip before dropping off Ysabel to her college in North Carolina.

Kody felt that Christine was moving to Utah to find herself a new man and a new family. Christine, on the other hand, sold her marital bed.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

