What time will Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 1 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Sister Wives season 17 finally came to an end after featuring one divorce and also showcasing Janelle and Kody's marriage almost falling apart. TLC will now air three one-on-one interview special episodes between the cast members and host Sukanya Krishnan.

The first part of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all will air on TLC this Sunday, December 18 at 10 pm ET. Fans can watch the episode on TLC Go one day after the television premiere. The tell-all will be full of shocking revelations and two separation announcements.

The official synopsis of the first part of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all reads:

"The Brown family sits down individually to discuss the challenges they have faced over the past year. Kody and Christine give insight about their separation, while Meri learns of an instance when Kody thought about reconciling."

What to expect from Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 1?

In the first part of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all, Janelle will announce that she has been separated from Kody for months. In a sneak peek, Kody states that Janelle is enjoying her life without him after 29 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Meri will also announce that she and Kody have separated after 32 years of marriage.

As seen in one of the previews, Meri will announce that it was Kody's decision to walk away from her and while she is open to reconciliation, the latter would not try and make that effort. Meri will also react to the clip of Kody saying in an episode that he did not consider her his wife, long before making an official decision.

In a sneak peek, Meri seems shocked by the statement as Kody "led her to believe" that they would get back together after a rough patch in their marriage. Meri cheated on Kody in 2015 with another man online, who later turned out to be a female catfishing Meri.

Meri will also announce that when she called Kody the previous year to wish him a "happy anniversary," the latter asked her why she had called him, stating that he did not want to be with her.

Meri will also reveal that Kody did not want to deal with public judgment at the time, so he refused to have an official conversation with her. Host Sukanya will also tell Meri that Kody had plans to reconcile with her once but Christine made him rethink his decision.

Christine, who left Kody on Sister Wives season 17, will try to dodge Kody's accusations of her leaving him with no warning and playing with his feelings. Kody will also answer the "unfair" question about treating Robyn as his favorite wife.

In return, Robyn will state that when she married Kody in 2013, the other wives "handed" him to her as they did not want to do anything with him. She will also be seen saying that she did not hurt any relationship in her home.

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 finale

Last week on Sister Wives, the Brown family tried to make holiday plans together, but Janelle expressed her desire to celebrate Halloween with her children, who did not want to meet Kody.

She felt that Kody was making her choose between her kids and her marriage. Kody and Janelle then fought over the latter's strict Covid protocols. He had refused to meet any of the kids during the pandemic, which led to multiple fights between him and the children.

Janelle decided to storm out of the house after the conversation. Kody said that he expected his wives to "conform to the patriarchy" after Christine’s divorce.

Catch the three-part tell-all of Sister Wives on the upcoming three Sundays (December 18, December 25, and January 1) on TLC at 10 pm ET.

