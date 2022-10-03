What time will sMothered Season 4 Episode 8 air on TLC? Arguments, ultimatums, hard truths and more

Episode 8 of sMothered Season 4, titled The Hard Truth, will air on TLC on October 3, 2022 at 9 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode will be made available on TLC go and Amazon Prime one day after the television premiere.

Fans will finally meet Laura and Lauren's daughter, but Lisa will steal the moment from Laura by staying by her daughter's side during her baby's delivery. Sunhe, who has been doing all the household work, will fight with Jason over his relationship and lifestyle.

The episode description reads,

"When Lauren goes into labour, Lisa stays right by her side, much to Laura Leigh's dismay. Cher keeps a big secret from Dawn that could change their future. Shay and Angie have a painful argument. Sunhe gives Jason a serious ultimatum."

What to expect from sMothered Season 4 Episode 8?

This week on sMothered, fans can expect some high voltage drama between Shay and Angie as the mother-daughter duo continues to fight over Shay's transformation into a girl and Angie treating her daughter like a project.

Things have not been fine between Sunhe and Jason for a very long time because Jason felt that Sunhe was manipulating Angelica and his daughter. The trio will be seen fighting again over Sunhe not moving out of the house.

What happened on sMothered last week?

Last week on sMothered, Lauren and Laura invited guests to their house for a baby shower. Laura and Lauren were doing their maternity shoot when Lisa, Lauren’s mom shows up. She did not want her mother, who was a guest, to be a part of the photos. The guests laughed about the games planned by Laura.

Lisa joined their photo shoot, which was not well liked by Laura. Laura drank a lot at the party. The women later played an awkward game when drag queens showed up for a special dance performance.

Shay was seen getting annoyed by her mother’s pressure for her to work out. Shay told her that she had already worked out but her mother did not believe it, causing a fight between the mother-daughter duo. Shay thought that this problem would not come up if she lived alone. She later cried over the fear of getting on the scale and learning that she had gained even more weight.

The episode description read,

"Angie forces Shay to weigh herself; Cristina vents her frustration with Kathy; Lisa's bossiness over baby shower plans pushes Laura Leigh to bring her own entertainment; Samantha tags along for horseback riding with Cathy and Ashley."

Shay confessed that she had let herself go and Angie offered that the two should exercise together. She weighed 508 pounds, having lost 50 pounds, but was not happy with the results. Brian and Angie discussed what she could do to lose more weight. Shay was angered by this and said that she was not part of their project.

Cristina and Kathy participated in the Bocce Ball League competition and became captains of their teams. Cristina was facing trouble concentrating because of her fight with Carlos. She explained her situation to her sister, who explained that she was married to Carlos and should be by his side.

Kathy and Ashley said that they were not dating many men after leaving Tampa. So, they decided to learn how to ride horses to attract more men and Samantha decided to tag along with them. The sisters fought on the field, even physically attacking each other.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

