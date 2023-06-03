What time will Somewhere Boy premiere on Hulu? Plot, trailer, and more

In the realm of television dramas, where plots are often predictable, the upcoming series Somewhere Boy is set to break the mold, bringing a compelling and unique narrative to the screen. Premiering on Hulu on June 7, 2023, at 12:01 ET, the series promises a captivating blend of mystery, suspense, and drama.

Centered around the life of a boy named Danny, the narrative will unfurl in a world constructed entirely of lies. Growing up isolated from society, Danny is led to believe a fabricated reality spun by his father, Steve. This story is about Danny's journey from a sheltered existence into the real world, full of surprises and challenges he never expected

Unmasking the layers of Somewhere Boy: Trailer and Plot insights

The trailer for Somewhere Boy paints a vivid picture of the series. From the stark contrast between Danny's isolated home and the bustling outside world to the emotional turmoil as he confronts the truth about his upbringing. The dynamic between Danny and his father, his aunt Sue, and his cousin Aaron hint at possible conflicts and bonds that will be explored as the series progresses.

Somewhere Boy is an eight-part drama series that tells the intriguing story of Danny, who has spent his entire life in isolation in a remote house with his father, Steve. At 18, Danny discovers that he has been living a lie, as the outside world is not full of monstrous threats, as his father has led him to believe.

This revelation comes when Steve's secret about Danny's life unfolds: Steve had taken Danny away when he was a baby after his mother was killed in a car crash, in a twisted attempt to keep his son safe.

Overwhelmed with grief, Steve had locked Danny in a house in the middle of nowhere, convincing him that the world outside was filled with monsters waiting to take him away.

For eighteen years, they stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. When Danny turns eighteen, his entire world explodes, and he has to come to terms with the reality he never knew existed.

The cast behind portraying the unseen world of Somewhere Boy

Lewis Gribben, known for his roles in T2 Trainspotting, Deadwater Fell, and Shetland, will star as the 18-year-old Danny. His character is desperate to experience the outside world despite the fear instilled in him by his father's tales of danger and monsters.

Rory Keenan, recognized for his performances in Peaky Blinders and War & Peace, will take on the role of Steve, the grief-stricken father whose extreme protective instincts lead him to create a fictional world for his son.

Samuel McKenna and Austin Haynes will share the role of Danny at different stages of his life. Newcomer McKenna portrays a trusting seven-year-old Danny, while Haynes, known for his work in Gentleman Jack and All Creatures Great and Small, will play the teenage Dann.

Aiding in Danny's transition into the real world is his Aunt Sue, played by Lisa McGrillis, and her son Aaron, portrayed by Samuel Bottomley. As Danny navigates his newfound reality, their roles become pivotal in his growth and understanding of the world outside his secluded existence.

Somewhere Boy is slated for its release on Hulu on June 7, 2023, at 12:01 ET, unveiling a riveting eight-part journey from isolation to discovery. With a stellar cast and an intriguing plot, this series will promise a unique viewing experience. Tune in to traverse the unknown with Danny.

