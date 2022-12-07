South Side season 3 is all set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:01 am ET. The last season of the sitcom ended on November 25, 2021, and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for an update on the new season.

The show features a number of talented actors, including Sultan Salahuddin, Bashir Salahuddin, and Kareme Young, among many others, in key roles. The show is helmed by Bashir and Diallo Riddle.

South Side season 3 trailer promises the same old fun and humor

HBO Max released the official trailer for South Side season 3 on November 29, 2022, and it briefly depicts various hilarious moments set to unfold in the new film. Like previous seasons, this one promises to entertain, as the other actors seem to be in terrific form.

The trailer has a runtime of around 2 minutes, but it doesn't give away too many pivotal story details that could potentially ruin the fans' viewing experience. Overall, the trailer retains the show's distinctly comic tone that fans would be familiar with, and viewers can expect an absolute laugh riot. The official synopsis of the show, according to the WarnerMedia Pressroom, reads:

"SOUTH SIDE follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about."

At this point, few details about the new season have been revealed. During an interaction with the Chicago Tribune, Bashir Salahuddin said:

"Season 3 is going to be a blockbuster. We have everything from an homage to Christopher Nolan movies, we have our very first Kwanzaa holiday special. I’m really proud of it because I celebrate Kwanzaa and it’s super funny, but it also honors the holiday."

Season 3 will also feature returning cast member Chance the Rapper, who portrays the character of Herbert, and has several new cameos.

A quick look at South Side cast

The popular sitcom stars Sultan Salahuddin in the lead role as Simon James. Salahuddin looks quite impressive in the show's trailer and displays his unique sense of humor, which has played a key role in the show's popularity and success. Fans can expect another entertaining performance from the actor.

Sultan Salahuddin has received positive reviews for his performances throughout the first two seasons of the show. Apart from South Side, the actor is known for his appearance in Black-ish, where he starred in one episode in the role of Dr. Wilkins.

The series also stars Sultan Salahuddin's brother Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight. Bashir, who's one of the creators and executive producers of the show, is also equally brilliant in the show and showcases his impeccable comic timing. Some of Bashir's other notable film and TV credits include Cryano, The 24th, Top Gun: Maverick, and many more.

The new season of South Side will air on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes